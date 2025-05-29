Cruisin Gratiot Revs Up In The Month Of June

Car Show Austin Zidar

Cruisin Gratiot is back in June. the 26th annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot. Summer might not officially be on the calendar yet. But doesn’t stop folks from Cruisin’ Gratiot this time of year.

America’s pastime has always had a love for the automobile….

The event is June 10-14 with car shows, cruises and more along Gratiot Avenue.

The Eastpoint Cruise started in 1999 when gas was a whoppin $1.17 a gallon. The idea for the cruise was simple: help local charities and an event for the whole family.

Classic Car Show

All up and down Gratiot the cars rolled all day long. Scott Randall

The fun will begin with a car show from 4 to 8 p.m. June 10 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 23000 Gratiot Ave.

On June 11, cruise on over to the First State Bank at 16100 E. Nine Mile Road for a car show set for 4-8 p.m.

Cars buffs can park their classics, muscle cars and hot rods from 4 to 8 p.m. June 12 at the Villa Restaurant, 21311 Gratiot Ave.

A Friday car show will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. June 13 at Cloverleaf, 24443 Gratiot Ave.

When Is Cruise Day?

Cruise Day is June 14 at Eastpointe High School, 15501 Couzens Ave., near Nine Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. A prayer service and opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with cruising to follow and a prize drawing at 4 p.m. For more details, visit cruisin-gratiot.com or email EM3Cruise@gmail.com.

Where Is The Cruise Route In The City Of East Point?