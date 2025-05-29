John Lennon’s Sister Slams Beatles Biopic Cast, Pushes for Liverpool Actors

Julia Baird, John Lennon's half-sister, struck back at the choice of Paul Mescal to play McCartney in the upcoming Beatles films set for 2028. Her words cut sharp and clear. According to The Mirror, she said, "Well, he's in everything! What's wrong with Liverpool? We have actors, and they speak the language."

The star-studded cast features Harris Dickinson as Lennon, while Joseph Quinn takes on Harrison. Barry Keoghan steps in as Starr. Mescal joins fresh off his Emmy nod for Normal People and Oscar buzz from Aftersun.

Baird's voice rang with frustration about missed chances for local talent. "There are more actors out there waiting for a go, and for a chance." She paused, then added with a hint of bite: "It will be interesting to see what kind of accent he comes up with, because nobody can do a Liverpool accent. They all get it wrong."

Film critic Sean Boelman spoke up about the brewing storm. "Sam Mendes's four-part Beatles biopic has already been the subject of backlash due to its casting. Fans have criticized the films for casting popular actors rather than people who they think might be 'better suited' for the roles," he shared with The Express. He also pointed out that casting changes are likely too late.

Not all voices are critical. Sean Ono Lennon backs Dickinson to play his father. Boelman shrugs off worries about the film's future, citing hits like Michael Fassbender's portrayal of Steve Jobs, where looks didn't match, but talent won.