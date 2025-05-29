The Saga Of The Detroit Tigers Bullpen Squirrel

Comerica Park has seen its share of legends this year during Detroit Tigers games —Tarik Skubal painting corners like a Detroit muralist, Riley Greene tracking down everything with a glove full of magic, and the bullpen slamming doors like it's October already.

But on Tuesday night, a new hero scampered into town: a squirrel.

Yes, a squirrel.

And not just any squirrel—Detroit’s Rally Squirrel.

The Story Of The Detroit Tigers Rally Squirrel

It all went down early in the game, just as the Tigers were settling in against the Giants. Out of nowhere, a black-furred blur dashed across the outfield grass, catching the eye of Riley Greene, who gave it the classic “what in the…” double take. But the real fireworks happened in the bullpen.

Tigers reliever Tyler Holton leaned in to get a better look… and immediately jumped back in pure horror as the squirrel launched itself onto the fence—basically challenging him for the closer role.

“Tyler gets lefties and righties out,” cracked play-by-play man Jason Benetti, “but not squirrels.”

Meanwhile, fellow reliever Tommy Kahnle somehow bonded with the creature. The squirrel kept circling back to Kahnle—leading to one of the best quotes of the night from teammate Will Vest:

“Tommy didn’t have a lot of friends growing up, so he talked to squirrels.”

(We’ve all been there, Tommy.)

Despite the rodent rampage, the Tigers stayed locked in and did what they've been doing all season—winning. With the best record in the American League and a pitching staff that’s making hitters look foolish, the Tigers’ swagger is back.

And now? They’ve got a furry new talisman.

Are we going with Rally Squirrel?

Fans quickly dubbed the uninvited guest the “Rally Squirrel,” borrowing from the legendary Busch Stadium squirrel that “blessed” the 2011 Cardinals on their way to a World Series. Is Detroit’s version ready to spark a similar run?

Honestly—who’s gonna stop this team right now? Certainly not a squirrel.