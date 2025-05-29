ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

The Saga Of The Detroit Tigers Bullpen Squirrel

Comerica Park has seen its share of legends this year during Detroit Tigers games —Tarik Skubal painting corners like a Detroit muralist, Riley Greene tracking down everything with a glove…

Jim O'Brien
Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers

Comerica Park has seen its share of legends this year during Detroit Tigers games —Tarik Skubal painting corners like a Detroit muralist, Riley Greene tracking down everything with a glove full of magic, and the bullpen slamming doors like it's October already.

But on Tuesday night, a new hero scampered into town: a squirrel.

Yes, a squirrel.

Detroit Tigers rally squirrel

And not just any squirrel—Detroit’s Rally Squirrel.

The Story Of The Detroit Tigers Rally Squirrel

It all went down early in the game, just as the Tigers were settling in against the Giants. Out of nowhere, a black-furred blur dashed across the outfield grass, catching the eye of Riley Greene, who gave it the classic “what in the…” double take. But the real fireworks happened in the bullpen.

Tigers reliever Tyler Holton leaned in to get a better look… and immediately jumped back in pure horror as the squirrel launched itself onto the fence—basically challenging him for the closer role.

“Tyler gets lefties and righties out,” cracked play-by-play man Jason Benetti, “but not squirrels.”

Meanwhile, fellow reliever Tommy Kahnle somehow bonded with the creature. The squirrel kept circling back to Kahnle—leading to one of the best quotes of the night from teammate Will Vest:

“Tommy didn’t have a lot of friends growing up, so he talked to squirrels.”

(We’ve all been there, Tommy.)

Despite the rodent rampage, the Tigers stayed locked in and did what they've been doing all season—winning. With the best record in the American League and a pitching staff that’s making hitters look foolish, the Tigers’ swagger is back.

And now? They’ve got a furry new talisman.

Are we going with Rally Squirrel?

Fans quickly dubbed the uninvited guest the “Rally Squirrel,” borrowing from the legendary Busch Stadium squirrel that “blessed” the 2011 Cardinals on their way to a World Series. Is Detroit’s version ready to spark a similar run?

Honestly—who’s gonna stop this team right now? Certainly not a squirrel.

If anything, this is exactly the chaotic good energy a playoff-bound team needs. Let’s get that little guy a jersey. Or a tiny glove. Or a seat in the booth next to Andy Dirks.

Detroit Tigerssquirrel
Jim O'BrienEditor
Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.
Related Stories
104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Honored in Sterling Heights’ Memorial Day Parade
Local News104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Honored in Sterling Heights’ Memorial Day ParadeMichael Vyskocil
Oakland County Commission OKs $174.5M Budget for Downtown Pontiac Revitalization
Local NewsOakland County Commission OKs $174.5M Budget for Downtown Pontiac RevitalizationMichael Vyskocil
Port Huron Art on the River Festival Returns June 6-8
Local NewsPort Huron Art on the River Festival Returns June 6-8Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect