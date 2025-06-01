Michigan Lottery: $5 “$500,000 Loteria” instant tickets
Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.
LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN
Listen to Big Jim's House, June 16-20, for your chance to call in and win.
This month's feature is $5 “Loteria” instant tickets
You could win 10 - $5 “$500,000 Loteria” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With 3 bonus chances to win on each ticket and more than $28.5 million in total winnings. $5 “$500,000 Loteria” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… filled with colorful symbols like chili peppers, sunsets, guitars and more. Viva La Loteria!
