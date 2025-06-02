Bobcat Bonnie’s in Ferndale Announces Same-Day Closing

After seven years in Ferndale, Bobcat Bonnie's in Ferndale announced their closing. Management said in a post on social media, "Coming to you with some bittersweet news- but after tomorrow (Monday) Bobcat Bonnie's Ferndale will be closed. I'll keep this short and sweet- we have LOVED being a part of this community. And we are so excited to have another AMAZING operator taking over the space (in due time!)"

Bobcat Bonnie's is a chain that grew quickly, but now has closed several stores even faster. Less than three months ago, Bobcat Bonnie's closed their Corktown restaurant after ten years. Wyandotte's location closed in January. Ypsilanti, Clinton Township, and Grand Rapids all closed in the second half of 2024. This leaves one restaurant remaining in Lansing.

Bobcat Bonnie's Ferndale post also said the staff was "being taken care of." Furthermore, "Tomorrow (June 2nd) we are open- starting at 11AM until 10PM or we sell out. We will be running things a little differently- all of our drinks, beers, etc. will be $5, and our food is normal priced. We do ask if you could pay in cash that would be absolutely amazing! If not we will have our systems open to accept payment!"

Much like the other closings, Bobcat Bonnie's is having a sale: "Starting TUESDAY (June 3rd) we will have the BIG BOBCAT SALE- where we will be selling tables, chairs, cute little art things, glassware, plates, outdoor furniture, etc.!"

Bobcat Bonnie's in Ferndale Announces Closing

You can check out their full post HERE. WCSXC loves visit Ferndale. We're sad that Bobcat Bonnie's is closing, but we welcome the new business coming to Ferndale and we hope things go well for the owners of Bobcat Bonnie's in this new chapter.