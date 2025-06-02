Detroit Grand Prix ’25 returns with Roaring Engines & Excitement

ContestsConcerts + Events
In 1988, singer/songwriter Tracy Chapman asked each of us a simple question with lyrics from her hit single "Fast Car". The question, "You got a fast car, is it fast enough so you can fly away? You got to make a decision, leave tonight or live and die this way."

Shift gears to 2025 and the fast cars in question could very well be fast enough to fly away as the streets of Downtown Detroit filled with Indy Cars and High-Performance vehicles as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, returned to the Motor City.

The Detroit Grand Prix returned to Downtown Detroit for the third year in a row. The 1.7-mile urban street course, which runs off of Jefferson Avenue and turns onto the riverfront of the Detroit River before circling back, offered plenty of opportunities for race fans of all ages during the three-day event to get up and close to these mechanical marvels, at speeds nearly 100 mph.

An event like the CDGP is one of tireless efforts and inside the heart of the bustling city like Detroit. Bud Denker- Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, offered his thoughts on the community impact at this year's Grand Prix Media luncheon:

"This year's Grand Prix is expected to draw over 150,000 people to the Downtown Detroit area. This event is more inclusive than ever before, offering fans free access all weekend in Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, as well as the Detroit Riverwalk, Woodward Ave., up to Campus Martius. With courtesy viewing platforms along Jefferson Ave., this unique open access for our fans promises to raise the bar even higher being one of the only racing events over 50% of the course is free to view as well as shine a positive light on the city Detroit, while also generating over $100 million dollars in revenue for the city itself during the three-day festivities."

In addition to the city inclusive opportunities, fans had the Detroit Grand Prix had the opportunity to experience new viewings of the race with additional seating options on rooftop garages along the racecourse.

The culmination of the three-day event concluded with the NTT IndyCar Series race. After 100 laps and a number of high-octane cautions, it was Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global Racing that took the checkered flag and celebrated in the winner's circle.

The excitement of the event was further exasperated as news broke at the checker flag ceremony that the Detroit City Council voted 9-0 in favor of a 3-year extension through 2028, to allow the race to stay in the streets of Detroit.

While the high-speed action of the Detroit Grand Prix was taking place on the streets, 94.7 WCSX and morning show extraordinaire Jim O'Brien of Big Jim's House raced with cars and fanatics alike keeping the soundtrack of the Grand Prix tuned to classic rock.

WCSX was waving our own checkered flag as we kick off summer at vrooooming speeds. It was also Big Jim himself who provided PA announcements and commentary on this year's racing spectacular.

A grand event like the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, is truly a one-of-a-kind event and experience. An event like this has many helping hands in making sure it is run smoothly, safely, and enjoyable for everyone. A special thank you to Bud Denker, Michael, Montri, Merrill Cain, Edward Williams, Kristine Shapiro, Jim Campbell, and of course Mr. Roger Penske.

Additional thanks to the countless volunteers, and security staff who made the Grand Prix an enjoyable and flawless feeling event. The hospitality, professionalism, and adherence to safety is appreciated beyond what words can express.

wcsx sunglasses
94.7 WCSX is styling in high gear at this years Detroit Grand prix.
detroit grand prix media luncheon 2025
Exciting news is unfolding at this years Detroit Grand Prix Media Luncheon.
Roger penske 2025
Yup, thats him alright. The man, the myth, the legend, Mr. Roger Penske.
Jim O'Brien &amp; Alex Palou
You should be smiling Big Jim. Your only interviewing 2025 Indianapolis 500 Winner Alex Palou.
wcsx tent at detroit grand prix 2025
94.7 WCSX is ready to wave the green flag on another Detroit Grand Prix.
two men playing connect 4
It's all fun and games here at 94.7 WCSX.
couple poses with wcsx window cling
These listeners raced across Downtown Detroit to find 94.7 WCSX.
man stands in front of tent
Another listener racing off with a prize.
Detroit grand prix 2025
Life in the Fast Lane at the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix.
merchandise for sale at the Detroit grand prix 2025.
Big Jim is going to need a raise if he wants to collect all these cars for his collection.
toy track at Detroit grand prix 2025
Now this is a racetrack I can get up and close to without wearing ear plugs.
Detroit grand prix pit boxes
Fans and crews alike taking a pit stop before the races start up.
vintage corvette racing at detroit grand prix
As a wise man once said, you just can't beat the classics.
cars racing at this years detroit grand prix.
Don't blink. You might just miss these cars going by.
autograoh session at the 2025 detroit grand prix.
When they are not on the course racing, these drivers are up and close with their #1 fans.
pink race car
Try not to hit one of the over 200 potholes that are on the course.
two cars race at the detroit grand prix 2025.
It's a tight pass here on turn 3 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.
NTT IndyCar's at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. 2025.
Who will be waving the checkered flag after 100 laps?
fast car corvette at the detroit grand prix 2025.
I bet their favorite U2 song is "Fast Cars"
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
