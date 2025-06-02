Iggy Pop Climbed in a Coffin at the End of His Farewell Show

“I’m a streetwalking cheetah with a heart full of napalm.” What more do you really need to know about this Iggy & The Stooges track?!

Only Iggy. Saturday night, Iggy Pop played his farewell show in Manchester, England to a packed house at O2 Victoria Warehouse. At the end of the show, Iggy Pop climbed in a coffin and was wheeled of stage. Iggy's post on Twitter/ X: "How you exit is equally important to how you enter." Here's the post:

It wasn't Iggy's final show, just a part of his farewell tour. The New York Post has the story. I love reading what people say about Iggy that are outside of Detroit. I feel like the sentiment here is simply, "Only Iggy." Many publications are covering the story and it seems like most make mention of Iggy not wearing a shirt or rather, "wearing black pants and shoes." Iggy wearing a shirt is like Angus Young not wearing a schoolboy uniform.

Is Iggy Pop Retiring?

It doesn't look that way. Iggy said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, "The central job has a lot to do with beating on things, strumming things, waving your arms about, and opening your mouth to yell or talk or sing a melody. And I enjoy those things."

Iggy also went on to say that he likes putting his feet up and looking at the ocean from time to time, but the music keeps him going: "To actually shut down the part of you that needs to compete, that needs to move forward and just imagine that you’re going to enjoy? I don’t think so.” Iggy also said he's happy to still be able to do something he enjoyed as a "preteen."

Iggy Pop is touring internationally through September 2025. You can check out tour dates on his official site, iggypop.com. We have yet to find out if Iggy will be doing this at every show... but that's Iggy. You always keep us guessing.