Is It Illegal To Make Your Own Moonshine Here In Michigan?

Good question to ask, ” Is It Illegal To Make Your Own Moonshine Here In Michigan? Recently a buddy had me try some homemade moonshine that took my breath away….

Good question to ask, " Is It Illegal To Make Your Own Moonshine Here In Michigan?

Recently a buddy had me try some homemade moonshine that took my breath away. Smooth yes, and made the hair on my arms stand up.

Michigan does have allow state residents to manufacture their own wine, beer, cider, etc. for personal or private use.

The Michigan Law Behind Your Own Moonshine

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Liquor Control Commission.

Michigan residents can make wine, beer, and cider for personal use but can't produce spirits for sale without a license.

To produce spirits for private use you must apply for a "Michigan Small Distiller" certificate and use at least 40% of Michigan-grown grain in your base distillate.

It's not only legal in Michigan to distill alcohol but some states you can.

In Alaska, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, and Rhode Island. There are no laws either way in Iowa so it's a free for all there. If you want to move to another state and distill alcohol it's only legal in the states mentioned and illegal everywhere else. Bottoms Up.

Current federal laws allow citizens the right to own a still and operate it for non-alcohol production.

This means legally you can:

  • Own, manufacture, sell or be in possession of a still.
  • Distill water
  • Produce essential oils or other non-alcohol liquids
  • Fuel production is legal federally with the correct licenses.

Where Does The Illegal Part Come In?

It is illegal to transport or bootleg over 21 gallons of moonshine in Michigan. More penalties if you take it across state lines.

How About Jell-O Shots?

Jell-o shorts in all sorts of different colorsScott Randall

Jell-O Shots

Unless you are a bar licensed to serve by the glass your business is illegal, as would be your selling the Jell-O shot away from the bar is you were licensed.

You can give them away but just can't charge people.

Steve Earle - Copperhead Road

Should I Still Or Should I Go

Distilling your own spirits at home is a fascinating, rewarding process that can yield high-quality liquor while allowing you to explore the craft of spirit making. If you've ever considered the idea of setting up a home distillery, there's a lot to learn about the process, equipment, and legalities involved.

Just remember one thing. I am here for you and your adventures and here always to help taste test what you make.



