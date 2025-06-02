Rediscovering Aerosmith: Hidden Gems in Underrated Albums by Aerosmith

Not many rock bands can claim to have achieved what Aerosmith has over the decades. With many best-selling albums and a huge number of chart-topping songs, the so-called 'Bad Boys from Boston' have left an everlasting mark on the world of rock. But beyond Toys in the Attic and Pump, there's a lot more to Aerosmith's music than the big hits. Albums like Night in the Ruts, Done With Mirrors, and Nine Lives may not have matched the highs of the band's peak years, but they have several overlooked Aerosmith songs worth listening to again.

Night in the Ruts (1979) Defines a New Dimension

Night in the Ruts was released when Aerosmith was going through some rough times. Recording was tense, arguments about creative ideas were common, and on July 28, 1979, Joe Perry gave up after a backstage argument in Cleveland. Through all the tension, the band created an album that was gritty, raw, and brought its blues-rock influence to the forefront.

Night in the Ruts is not as smooth as Draw the Line or as famous as Toys in the Attic — instead, it seems closer to Aerosmith's early wild and rough sound. The opener, “No Surprize,” tells the story of the band's rise from playing clubs to becoming superstars. “Reefer Head Woman” is a bluesy tune that brings the band's passion for vintage rock and roll to life with an often-danceable beat, while “Bone to Bone (Coney Island White Fish Boy)” closes the album with aggressive energy.

The rawness of this record is best seen in “Chip Away the Stone,” which existed only as a live cut on Live! Bootleg. Even in the toughest times, Aerosmith wrote memorable rock songs, as heard on the infectious studio cut released later.

Despite its Billboard 200 debut at No. 14, the album quickly slipped down the charts. Due to its poor reception, Night in the Ruts wasn't fully appreciated, but today it reflects how Aerosmith kept going. The music catches the band's resilience but centers it in meaningful, strong rock songs.

Done With Mirrors (1985): The Comeback That Wasn't

In November 1985, when Done With Mirrors was released, it seemed that Aerosmith was back to its best. With the return of Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, the album's sound would harken back to the band's original, hard-rocking music after facing disappointing album results. The remarkably overlooked project received Gold certification after almost eight years and peaked at No. 36 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

With an aggressive title, the song "My Fist Your Face" backs it up with a swaggering riff and Tyler's signature vocals. This song confirms that the band is back on track, after leaving behind the slick, commercial tunes found in its more recent albums. It's notable that, despite not being together for such a long time, Done With Mirrors sounds inherently connected, which speaks to the musicians' strong bond.

It's still considered an injustice that this album didn't sell well. Even without a major success, the album helped the band build the basis for its record-breaking album Permanent Vacation two years later. If it wasn't for Done With Mirrors, the band might never have produced its second victorious album.

Aerosmith shows its true self on this album, standing firm, drawing inspiration from where it all began, and focusing on the aspects that make the band unique. When a fan wants to explore all aspects of Aerosmith's career, listening to this album is essential.

Nine Lives (1997): A Return to Form

By 1997, Aerosmith had experienced a lot of success because of its album Get a Grip (1993). Rather than slowing down, it created Nine Lives, a record that mixed hard rock with foreign instrumentation, more meaningful lyrics, and life experiences.

On March 18, 1997, Nine Lives was released and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Though the record did not receive nearly the recognition it deserved, “Falling in Love (Is Hard on the Knees)” was given plenty of airtime on the radio. The band encountered numerous problems as recording began in Miami, but recording restarted in New York with Kevin Shirley as producer instead of Glen Ballard. Adding to its issues, Aerosmith's managers were replaced, and Joey Kramer stepped away temporarily.

The Hidden Gems: Tracks That Deserve More Attention

Oftentimes, hidden gems on an album highlight exactly what makes an artist special. These three albums have several songs that deserve to be explored again.

“Bone to Bone (Coney Island White Fish Boy)” — Night in the Ruts

The fierce and thundering closer is among Aerosmith's most impressive songs. Its swift tempo and sharp riffs make it a rock song filled with aggression. The title of the song, which is slang for a discarded condom, reveals the band's bold edge. With its strong drums and Tyler's powerful singing, you can feel the urgency in every second.

"My Fist Your Face” — Done With Mirrors

It represents the tone and style of the album by being extremely hard-hitting and without frills. Much like the band's early songs, it's rough, tough, and bursting with great guitar effects. Tyler delivers his lyrics aggressively, giving birth to lines that are personal for those who feel them and simple for everyone else. You can tell from the song that Aerosmith was ready to rock again after a long period of internal conflict.

"Ain't That a Bitch” — Nine Lives

With so much to experiment with on this album, this song allows fans to connect emotionally with the band. Featuring Tyler's powerful vocals and impressive melodies, it talks about feeling remorseful about love. Although dramatic, the song is also very heartfelt and perfectly executed. It highlights how the band members show their sensitive sides, which is remarkable.

Rediscovering Aerosmith's Lesser-Known Treasures

Every album represents a special time for the band: getting through the early days, making a comeback, and starting afresh creatively. It becomes clear that the band kept going despite all the challenges. You can hear echoes of tension, strength, and freshness in its music, which also reflects Aerosmith's inner spirit.