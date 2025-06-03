Local Michigan Sandwich Shop Named One Of The Best In America

A Local Michigan Sandwich Shop Ernie's Market is getting recognition. But most of us around here have known this fact for many years. Conveniently located around the corner from my place of work in Oak Park.

Stacked lunch sandwiches from our favorite shops. When It And if you're looking for one of the most delicious sandwich shops in America, you'll find it right here in Michigan.

Who Is One Of The Best Local Michigan Sandwich Shop In America?

The website Chowhound ranked America's best sandwich shops and named one the winner in every state. One Michigan gem has been crafting the overall best sandwiches in the state for decades.

Compared to all the fast food national chain restaurants in Michigan. One deli offers sandwiches, nothing beats a homemade sandwich on real freshly baked bread, served with piled high-quality meats, cheese, and toppings



Voted Metro Times Best Sub Shop 2018! Vote #1 Sandwich Shop in WDIV's Best in Detroit for 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017!

Ernie's Market located in Oak Park, Miichigan,was rated high by the website Chowhound. They had wonderful things to boast about our favorite gem local mom and pop place.

"Ernie Hassan earned his reputation as a local legend. Not only is his Monster Sandwich sub something to behold, but his warm personality makes every customer feel like a friend. The deli offers towering lunch meat sandwiches that are hard to bite into but easy to fall in love with. It's no surprise Ernie's has been winning awards since 2008."



Ernie's Market 8500 Capital St, Oak Park, MI, United States, Michigan

Open Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm Saturday 10am - 2pm

What To Get At Ernie's

Try the legendary sandwich "Monster Sandwich" with seven meats, two cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, pickles, mustard, mayo, and "Love Spice". Or create your perfect sandwich with your choice of bread, meat, cheese, fresh veggies, and condiments.

Ernie's Market has been a staple in the community for generations and what started out as a small neighborhood market, has turned into one of Metro Detroit's best sandwich shop. Go for a sandwich and stay for Ernie!

Ernie's Market in Oak Park prioritizes kindness, love and connection, and owner Ernie Hassan is a big part of that.