Rock Veterans Row at Wildwood Amphitheater
94.7 WCSX and Wildwood Amphitheater want to thank our local heroes this summer! If you are a veteran, you can enter for your chance to win tickets to Veterans Row at upcoming show at Wildwood Amphitheater in Lake Orion.
If your name is chosen, you'll catch one of these upcoming shows from veterans row:
June 27th - Guns N’ Roses / ACDC tribute show
July 18th – Aerosmith/The Black Crowes tribute show
Aug 2nd – Journey / Foreigner tribute show
Aug 22nd – Bob Seger/ Ted Nugent tribute show
Sept 20th – Pink Floyd / David Bowie tribute show
Veterans, register below for your chance to win!
Experience the Ultimate Summer of Music at Wildwood Amphitheater!
Get ready for an unforgettable summer concert series at Wildwood Amphitheater, kicking off May 31st and rocking through September 20th! With 23 incredible shows lined up, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
May 30 - Ladies of the 80’s Tribute – Lake Orion Fireworks Fundraiser
May 31 - Rockstar
June 5 - North Oakland Concert Band
June 6 - Cure Tribute wsg White Stripes Tribute
June 12 - Theo Gridiron
June 13 - Red Hot Chili Peppers & Green Day Tributes
June 14 - Concert for Conservation
June 19 - Persuasion
June 20 - Toby Keith & Chris Stapleton Tributes
June 21 - EMINEM Tribute
June 26 - Lake Orion High School Band
June 27 - Guns N’ Roses & AC/DC Tributes
June 28 - Old Skool – Hip Hop & Dance Tribute
July 10 - Taylor Tucky
July 11 - John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute – Mellencougar
July 12 - U2 Tribute wsg The Firewalkers
July 17 - Wayback Machine
July 18 - Aerosmith & Black Crowes Tributes
July 19 - Beastie Boys Tribute
July 24 - Yacht Seas
July 31 - Stone Blossoms
August 1 - Loudernow – EMO Pop Punk Tribute
August 2 - Journey Tribute & Foreigner Tributes
August 7 - Fifty Amp Fuse
August 8 - Rage Against Machine & Limp Bizkit Tributes
August 9 - JAM – Jackson & Mars tribute!
August 14 - Mob Opera
August 15 - Beatles vs. Rolling Stones Tribute
August 16 - Taylor Swift tribute Sparks Fly
August 22 - Bob Seger & Ted Nugent tributes
August 23 - Icons of Country Tributes to Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown & Miranda Lambert
September 5 - Sammy Hagar Tribute – One Way to Rock
September 6 - Lollapalooza ’92 Tribute with Pearl Jam & Soundgarden
September 19 - Foo Fighters & Weezer Tributes
September 20 - Pink Floyd Tribute
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 00:00pm on 6/2/25 and 11:59pm on 9/11/25, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select five winners for each show on the following dates; on 6/20/25, 7/11/25. 7/25/25, 8/15/25 and 9/12/25 and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to veterans row at Wildwood Amphitheater. The Approximate Retail Value (ÒARVÓ) is $TBD. Up to Twenty-Five (25) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Orion Events. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.