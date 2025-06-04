Quiz Time: What is the best use of classic rock movie songs? Those songs that make you think of specific moments in movies? We asked this question on the WCSX Facebook page. Below we have some of our top answers and the movie moments.

Classic Rock Movie Songs That Made the Scenes

To begin, setting the mood of a movie is crucial. "Sweet Emotion" is one of our top classic rock movie songs for its use in Dazed and Confused... The last day of school in 1976 and these teens are ready to go... it's the perfect song to open with. "Sweet Emotion" is used again when the central cast makes a run to Houston for Aerosmith tickets... their "top priority" of the summer. The song is "alright alright alright" for the movie.

"I pulled into town in a police car - Your daddy said I took it just a little too far"

One of the most righteous openings to a movie I have ever enjoyed (multiple times). When Phil pulls it together and joins the crew... We're not worthy. The song was a top ten hit in the U.S. when it was released back in 1976. Because it was such an integral part of Wayne's World, it was re-released in 1992 and went to #2. "Bohemian Rhapsody" charted for a third time in 2018 when it was once again released with the popularity of the Queen biopic.

"Easy "come, easy go, will you let me go? - No, we will not let you go (let him go)"

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" - The Breakfast Club

"Don't You (Forget About Me) is one of our top classic rock movie songs because the song and movie are linked to the point that if the movie is referenced in TV shows, the song usually accompanies it.

Judd Nelson throwing his fist up at the end is one of cinema's most well known still shots. "You see us as you want to see us, in the simplest terms with the most convenient definitions."

Keith Forsey and Steve Schiff known for their pop hits, penned "Don't You (Forget About Me)" for The Breakfast Club. Forsey also wrote "Shakedown" for Beverly Hills Cop II (see below). In the opposite hand, the song was actually quite a bit off from the actual sound of Simple Minds which became a frustration for the band even though it became a massive hit.

"I'll be alone dancin' - you know it, baby."

Did you know this is Bob Seger's only Billboard #1 hit? It was supposed to be performed by Glenn Frey. More than one source has said that Glenn didn't care for the lyrics. Additionally, the week before Glenn was scheduled to record the song, he came down with laryngitis.

Seger rewrote the lyrics. In Fred Bronson’s Billboard Book Of Number 1 Hits, Seger says, “There were a lot of lyrics about working undercover. I didn’t like them, so I threw them all out. I decided to write it my way, and they trusted my judgment.” Having said that, "Shakedown" is known as being one of the lesser popular Seger song among fans and Seger himself.

Side note: Did you know that Sylvester Stallone was supposed to play Axel Foley up until a few weeks before filming began?

"No matter how the race is run, it always ends the same"

"Everybody Wants Some!!" - Better Off Dead

A hamburger comes to life Frankenstein-style and starts kicking out the jams on a miniature EVH inspired Frankenstein guitar. Come on! I love this movies for many reasons and this is one of them. Why the double exclamation mark? Personally, I have no idea. I want my two exclamation points!!

"Everybody Wants Some!!" definitely has a life outside of Better Off Dead, but it is a memorable moment for those who love the movie and a strong fit for the scene musically. The song has also been featured in the movies Joe Dirt (2001), Zombieland (2009), and Everybody Wants Some!! (2016).

"I took a mobile light, lookin' for a moonbeam, whoa" - DLR was supposed to sing "I've seen a lot of people just looking for a moonbeam," but (surprise) he forgot the lyrics and just slurred some nonsense.

"Old Time Rock and Roll" - Risky Business

Yes, there are two Bob Seger songs on my classic rock movie songs' list however it's not just because I'm a homer. You hear this song, you know the EXACT scene in the movie when it's played. "Old Time Rock and Roll" is the song that Bob Seger has referred to as "The dumbest thing I ever did."

Tom Cruise was all of 20 years old when he played the role of Joel Goodsen. The scene reads like an older kid's precursor to Home Alone. Think about it... Joel's parents are out of town. He pours himself a stiff drink from his dad's liquor cabinet, sucks on a frozen TV dinner, takes his pants off and sings karaoke. Bad guys take advantage of the fact that that his parents are gone. Home Alone may have been inspired by Risky Business. You never know.

"That kind of music just soothes the soul."