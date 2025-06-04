Duran Duran Teams Up with Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road for Fresh Music Project

Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers met at London's Abbey Road Studios on June 1, marking their first collaboration in ten years. The new wave pioneers and the funk master worked on fresh tracks.

"Working with our good friend Nile at Abbey Road Studios this weekend. Stay tuned," shared the band on Instagram. This session highlights the long relationship between Duran Duran and Rodgers. They've worked with each other for over 40 years.

This is their first studio time together since Paper Gods in 2015. That record gave birth to "Pressure Off," a catchy tune with Janelle Monáe that struck gold in American and British charts.

In 1984, Duran Duran and Rodgers put their magic touch on "The Reflex," turning it into their first Billboard chart-topper. They continued through "The Wild Boys" and shaped the sound of their 1986 release, Notorious. They also created a 2002 album called Astronaut.

The studio work wraps up just as the band hits the road. They start a new tour in Finland and wind through some of Europe's biggest cities, including Dublin, Rome, Amsterdam, and Chelmsford. When the tour reaches the U.K., Rodgers and his band, CHIC, will perform as special guests.