Rod Stewart Calls Off Vegas Show Due to Strep Throat, Plans Smaller Tour Despite Health Issues

A strep throat infection forced Sir Rod Stewart to postpone his June 1 performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date," Stewart said on Instagram Stories, according to People Magazine.

The British music icon, now 80, faces a packed schedule ahead. His next big stop is the coveted Glastonbury Festival Legends slot on June 29. He'll share the stage with former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood.

This is his second Vegas cancellation within a year. Last August, strep throat and COVID-19 sidelined him. He also had thyroid cancer in 2000 and prostate cancer in 2017. However, Stewart stays strong. His fitness routine spans more than 35 years with the same trainer. “To stay in shape and feed my competitive appetite, I recently began running 100-meter sprints on my private track. I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off. I'm going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old,” he told AARP The Magazine.

While his massive world tours will end this year, Stewart won't quit music. Despite recent health problems, he said that he still feels at the peak of his performance. He enjoys performing and fears that he might struggle with life if he stops.

Days before the cancellation, at the American Music Awards, Rod Stewart got a Lifetime Achievement Award for his impact on the music industry. Five of his eight children presented it.