The State Of Michigan Is Missing Over 1 Million Dollars In Alcohol

Nearly $1 million dollars of alcohol is unaccounted for by The State of Michigan, and the State wants answers from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

The Oversight Subcommittee on Public Health and Food Security has many questions for the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

How Is That Much Alcohol Missing?

It’s after an audit found the state-run distribution system was more than 60,000 bottles short during COVID, and now the House is asking why.

Michigan is one of 17 alcohol control states, meaning vendors sell products to the state rather than stores themselves and then uses its authorized distribution agents and their warehouses to send alcohol to retailers.

Signs Point To Michigan's Covid Times

During COVID there was a rise in liquor consumption.

Tens of thousands of bottles couldn’t be accounted for in an audit from the Office of the Auditor General.

Not that the bottles are missing, they were incorrectly tracked. One of the theories is the system did not properly identify the inventory of the bottles.

Sounds like a good reason or some politicians had one hell of a party. Anyone check in on the Governor's Mansion?

The inventory system is about 50 years old. A new and improved system of accounting, Sales, Inventory and Purchase system, or “SIPS,” is coming this fall, and they want to make sure they take their time to avoid the pitfalls of further glitches for their retailers.

But that explanation wasn’t accepted by House members who asked why the state doesn’t have a digital tracking like at grocery stores.

The new SIPS system will have a better way of cross-referencing orders.

The commission says its annual sales are nearly $2 billion and it handles more than 10 million cases of alcohol every year.

Who Is The Michigan Liquor Commision?

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is an agency of the U.S. state of Michigan.