JR Martinez Is Still Serving — One Story at a Time

Every Friday here in Detroit, we take a moment to say something simple: “I Thank You.” It’s our weekly tribute to the veterans who’ve served — from World War II to Afghanistan — and the organizations helping them transition, heal, and thrive. But this week, that “thank you” goes to someone still serving in a powerful way — with his voice.

Actor, author, motivational speaker, and Army veteran JR Martinez is the host of Season 2 of the Medal of Honor: Stories of Courage podcast. Each episode shares the life and legacy of a Medal of Honor recipient, but this isn’t just history — it’s healing.

When I spoke with JR recently, I thanked him for what he’s doing — not just for the podcast, but for how he inspires, motivates, and raises awareness. I served eight and a half years in the submarine force. This show hit me right in the gut.

JR responded with a challenge:

“Thank you for your service is important,” he said. “But I would replace those five words with another five: Tell me about your service.” “It gives a veteran the microphone. It gives them the space to say: Am I ready to share? Am I comfortable? Because once we start sharing… that’s the healing process.”

That philosophy is what drives this podcast. Each week, JR unpacks the story of someone who didn’t set out to be a hero — but became one in the most selfless, unimaginable ways.

“When you listen, you realize these are ordinary people. But they buy into something: service, purpose, selflessness. And when things got tough… they kept showing up. That’s what we all need to remember.”

Season 2 dives into legends like Dan Daly — one of only 19 people to receive two Medals of Honor — and stories that have been overlooked for far too long. JR highlighted Henry Johnson, a Black soldier from Albany who barely made the height requirement but later saved lives in combat.

“He passed away just nine years later from what they called a ‘weak heart.’ But I believe it was a broken heart,” JR said.

“The nation turned its back on him. And that same cycle… we see it again. Veterans coming back from Iraq or Afghanistan, struggling to find community, struggling to find purpose. We have to redefine strength. We have to lean into vulnerability.”

As a veteran myself, I know how hard it is to leave behind that sense of brotherhood. In the service, the person on your left and right cares about keeping you alive. In the civilian world, it's different. Everyone’s got their own agenda. That transition can break people.

“Exactly,” JR said. “But when we hear these stories… of people in impossible situations who said, ‘the hell with it, here I go’ — we realize we’re not alone. That’s how we heal. That’s how we grow.”

At WCSX, we honor stories like this every I Thank You Friday. We’ve hosted luncheons, saluted warriors from every era, and shared the stories that never make it into the history books.

So here’s your invitation, JR: come to Detroit. We’ve got veterans, stories — and the best damn pizza you’ve ever had.

“Detroit style pizza and veterans hanging out?” he laughed. “Easiest sell ever. Let’s do it.”

Martinez’s episodes aren’t just recaps — they’re deeply researched, emotionally voiced journeys into what service really looks like.

“This is my way of continuing to serve,” he said. “I don’t just read the stories. I bring them to life. Thirty-something pages of research for each episode. Because these stories deserve it.”

They do. And you deserve to hear them.

So whether you’re a veteran, a family member, or someone who just wants to understand what courage really looks like — check out Medal of Honor: Stories of Courage, hosted by JR Martinez. You’ll walk away reminded that real strength… is showing up.