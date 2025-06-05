Michigan Tourist Attraction Offers ‘Scenic Views’

Traveling can be such a fun experience no matter the season, but taking a big trip to a tourist spot can also be expensive. While Americans love to center their summer and holiday plans around vacations and visits, the cost of those trips can really add up, especially when considering transportation, the hotel, renting a car, eating and everything else that goes along with a real vacation. That's why it's so great to find some totally free tourist attractions across the country, because sometimes, a freebie is just what is needed. Now, one outlet has named the best free tourist attraction in every state, including this one.

A Beautiful Tourist Attraction in the State

The crew at Travel Pulse has rounded up a tally of the best free attractions across America. In the piece, they note that even though "the price of travel continues to rise, it's nice to know that there are still plenty of free attractions around the U.S.A. to enjoy." Also, thankfully, "from towns full of so much history it can soaked up on a stroll through town to state capitol buildings, parks and attractions, the list of free things to do in every state is stacked with fun."

As for Michigan, Travel Pulse picks the famed Belle Isle as a great, and free, place to visit. "The Motor City is the best place to start in Michigan as you can explore the beauty of Belle Isle—a nearly 1,000-acre island park in the Detroit River with scenic views of Canada—without spending a buck," they note. Outside of Detroit, they also like Ann Arbor's Nichols Arboretum, which doesn't cost anything to experience.

