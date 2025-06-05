Unbelievable Site As The Mackinac Bridge Has Disappeared

Mackinac Bridge photo seems to disappears in a cloud of smoke from wild fires

The Mackinac Bridge did a disappearing act this week. Not at the hands of David Copperfield, Criss Angle or Penn and Teller.

Canada is the culprit. On Wednesday, the Mackinac Bridge appeared to disappear behind a plume of smoke. The Mackinac Bridge Authority cameras showed the 5-mile-long span appearing to fade away behind a wall of wildfire smoke.

The photo the MBA shared on social media

It's Not Magic It Is Canadian Wild Fires

Wildfires burning out of control in Canada continued to send smoke into Michigan with no relief in sight from the hazy conditions.

33,000 people were forced to evacuate homes. Officials have declared a state of emergency in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where crews and military forces were battling this week to try to contain dozens of out-of-control fires.

The wildfires in Canada have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and some have reported smoke as far as Europe.

What About Air Quality Problems?

The Air Quality Index , or AQI, measures how polluted the air is, indicating which health effects.

It is based on ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. Particulates are the main issue from the fires.”

Parts of the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula have been among the hardest hit. authorities advised people shut windows at night, avoid strenuous activity outside and watch for breathing issues,”

Would You Be Brave Enough To Cross The Mackinaw Bridge?

What is gephyrophobia? Gephyrophobia is the fear of crossing bridges.

An added element of fear is the smoke making the bridge seem to disappear.

Check out a Live Cam of current conditions at the bridge