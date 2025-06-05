This Day in Rock History: June 5

Rock and roll music serves as an indicator of time and place, reminding us of historical eras and personal memories. Since its emergence in the 1940s and 1950s, it has inspired and awed us each and every day of the year. In honor of the richness of rock, here's a look at some of the events that happened on this day, June 5, in rock and roll history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
- 1956: Reflecting the cultural limits of the era, Elvis Presley stirred controversy with his suggestive performance of "Hound Dog" on The Milton Berle Show. His gyrating hips shocked viewers, and their reaction has gone down as a key moment in rock history.
- 1971: Grand Funk Railroad, known for bouncy dance tunes such as "We're An American Band," and "I'm Your Captain," broke a record by selling out Shea Stadium in New York for an upcoming concert in 72 hours, besting The Beatles.
- 1971: James Taylor's version of "You've Got a Friend," originally written by Carole King, made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. It was his only No. 1 hit.
- 1974: It was a concert and a wedding at the same time. Performer Sly Stone married actress Kathy Silva in front of nearly 23,000 fans at Madison Square Garden. After the ceremony took place, Sly and the Family Stone performed a full concert, reflecting a continued blurring of the lines between public and private life. The marriage lasted just under five months.
- 2002: Dee Dee Ramone, one of the icons of punk rock, died of a heroin overdose. Dee Dee helped found the Ramones, who are credited with shaping the punk rock genre.
Notable Recordings and Performances
- 1962: Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, continued his prolific studio output when he released Pot Luck, his seventh studio album out of 24.
- 1983: Bad weather threatened to cancel U2's performance at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Colorado. The concert later became both a live album and a concert film called Under A Blood Red Sky.
Industry Changes and Challenges
- 2012: Tom Cruise portrays Stacee Jaxx in the Rock of Ages on Broadway. The play featured music from Bon Jovi, Journey, and Twisted Sister.
- 2015: In a move to consolidate the radio business, UTV Media announced an agreement to sell Juice FM, a station based in The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, to Global Radio. Its goal: to increase profitability.
From a marriage on stage to an iconic performance during inclement weather, the passing of a punk rock icon, and the debut of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," a lot has happened in rock history on June 5 throughout the years — another measure of the colorful role rock music has played in all our lives.