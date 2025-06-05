ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Win tickets to see Tower of Power at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre!

You can win tickets to this iconic R&B and Funk Band performing July 3rd at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre by submitting for your chance to win below! Contest details: For…

Ben Perez
Tower of Power

You can win tickets to this iconic R&B and Funk Band performing July 3rd at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre by submitting for your chance to win below!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Thursday June 5, 2025 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday June 29, 2025. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 30,2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX

FunkR&BTower of Power
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
veterans row
ContestsRock Veterans Row at Wildwood AmphitheaterDoug Warner
Do It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!
ContestsDo It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Lotteria
ContestsMichigan Lottery: $5 “$500,000 Loteria” instant ticketsDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect