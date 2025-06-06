Bono Featured on New Lil Wayne Song

Bono has been in the news lately due to the release of his Apple TV+ film Bono: Stories of Surrender. However, he's back in the news after appearing in a surprising place: On a new Lil Wayne song. According to Billboard, the song in question is "The Days," which is featured on the rapper's upcoming album, Tha Carter VI. "The Days" is also featured in an ad for the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. The ad featuring "The Days" is below.

In other Bono news: The U2 frontman shared that he and the band have been back in the studio working on new music. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the U2 frontman was asked if the band is working on anything right now, and Bono responded, in a serious tone, "Oh, yes."



When pressed for more details, like if U2 are back in the recording studio, Bono says, "We have been in the studio, and, you know, I think you’ve sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present, in order to make the sound of the future, which is what we want to do."



As for what this "sound of the future" sounds like, Bono states, "It’s the sound of four men, who feel like their lives depend on it ... Nobody needs a new U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one. And I’m feeling very strong about it."