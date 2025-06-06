Canadian Rockers Triumph Reunion Show After 17 Years

Canadian Rockers Triumph surprises the world of rock and roll to get back together for a worthy cause. The NHL Stanly Cup Finals.

The legendary Canadian Rockers Triumph will perform on Friday, June 6, at Play Alberta Fan Park outside Rogers Place. The show will take place ahead of Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers are in the Hockey Finals

"Lay It on the Line," which has become the anthem for the Oilers' NHL playoff run.

The free concert will also include a full set by the Glorious Sons.

On June 5, Triumph lead singer Rik Emmett shared an Instagram photo of the band rehearsing for the special gig.

Many fans were stunned to see the group reunited 17 years after Emmett, bassist Mike Levine, and drummer Gil Moore last played live together at the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma in 2008.

Where's Mike Levine? News is Mike Levine is not playing, but no reason was given on why? Mike a huge hockey fan as noted when he played in Triumph he always wore Hockey jerseys on stage.

The Band Triumph

Triumph released 14 albums over their long career, spawning hits such as "Fight the Good Fight" and "Magic Power." In May, the band posted to Instagram to say they were “honored” that “Lay It on the Line” was being featured in ads for the NHL playoffs.

The band’s last full-scale public performance was July 11, 2008 at the Rocklahoma Festival. In 2019 they invited some fans to watch a three-song set that was filmed for the 2021 Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine documentary.

In 2020 bassist Mike Levine told fans not to expect Triumph to mount a full-scale return to the stage. “The answer is probably not.