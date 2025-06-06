National Donut Day: What Your Favorite Says About YOU

If you're like us, you've definitely judged someone by their donut order. That guy who eats powdered sugar donuts in the car? Probably a menace. The person who takes the last jelly-filled at the office? Definitely on a watchlist.

Well, according to an actual article in the New York Post, your favorite donut may reveal your deepest personality traits. Yes, instead of going to therapy, just head to the gas station and ask yourself: “Do I want custard... or closure?”

Here’s what your favorite fried sugar bomb supposedly says about you, broken down by flavor and with just a sprinkle of Detroit attitude.

Classic Glazed

You’re a Traditionalist, Empathetic, Patient.

Translation: You’re either someone’s grandma or a golden retriever in human form. You like your coffee hot, your jeans classic, and your problems manageable. You’re the kind of person who still says “bless you” unironically. And honestly? Respect.

Chocolate

Fun, Social, Indulgent.

You’re the life of the party—especially if the party ends by 9 PM and includes Netflix and three more chocolate donuts. People like you, mainly because you always bring snacks. You probably own a Bluetooth speaker and a backup.

Jelly-Filled

Logical, Reliable, Organized.

You have a spreadsheet for your vacation and a filing system for your coupons. You are the human version of a well-oiled printer. You’re never late, and you always have napkins. Honestly, the rest of us need you, but we also fear you just a little.

Custard-Filled

Warm-hearted, Sociable, Empathetic.

You’re the person who texts “I’m here if you need anything” and means it. You have strong “makes the best mac & cheese at the potluck” energy. People cry around you and then say, “I don’t know why I’m telling you this…”

Sprinkles

Adventurous, Generous, Child at Heart.

You still laugh at fart jokes and get excited when it snows. You own at least one pair of socks with a cartoon character on them. You make birthdays weird, loud, and awesome. Also, you 100% posted a photo of this donut before eating it.

Iced Doughnut

Kind-hearted, Diplomatic, Genuine.

You just want everyone to get along. You’re the emotional glue of the friend group. You say things like, “Let’s just hear them out,” even when no one asked. If donuts had a middle child, it’d be this one—and you’d write it a thank-you card.

Full Doughnut (no hole)

Adventurous, Trustworthy, Determined.

You're all in. No middleman. No hole in the center. Just pure commitment. You probably own tools and know how to use them. You also absolutely think pineapple belongs on pizza, and you will fight about it if necessary.

Original Glazed

Traditionalist, Modest, Cautious.

You don’t make a lot of noise, but when you do—it matters. You probably wear neutral colors and own a reliable sedan. You’ve had the same go-to order since 1998 and feel no shame about it. Honestly, you're the adult in the room.

Custard Donut

Guarded, Kind, Resilient.

You’ve seen some things. You don’t trust easily. But underneath that crisp outer layer is a soft, sweet middle that’s full of love (and delicious yellow goo). You’re the type who brings tissues and tequila to the breakup.

Chocolate Doughnut (again?)

Sociable, Fun, Seeking Happiness.

Yes, this made the list twice. Either someone at the NY Post REALLY loves chocolate, or they ran out of flavors. But hey—if you’re grabbing a chocolate doughnut, you’re chasing good vibes. And maybe a little caffeine-fueled escape from your inbox.

So, what did we learn? Absolutely nothing, except that we now want donuts and a nap.

If your personality wasn’t covered here, don’t worry. It just means you’re Boston Cream, and you’re too complicated for one box. Or maybe you’re the person who orders the weird maple-bacon one and wants everyone to know you're "not like the others." Good for you, hipster.