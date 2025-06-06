The Parade Company in Detroit – A Hundred Years of History

Joel and Doni check out the massive waehouse that stores are the pieces of floats for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White.

The Parade Company in Detroit is a non-profit that came about in 1990. Their purpose: to help insure that America's Thanksgiving Parade would go on every year. Not only does The Parade Company have a proud past, it has a hopeful future. It looks to building a new facility as they continue to grow.

Rockin' Road Trips is checking in to see what's going on behind the doors of The Parade Company. It's seriously the most fun we've ever had in a warehouse.

Donielle Flynn Everything is much bigger or smaller at the Parade Company. Joel stands next to the Statue of Liberty for scale.

History of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade Presented by Gardner White

The parade was initially funded by Hudson's and was called The Michigan Thanksgiving Parade. The parade started in 1924. It shares a title with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for being the second oldest Thanksgiving Day parade. They are second only to The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade that began in 1920.

The American Thanksgiving Parade has run every year except 1943 and 1944. Material shortages due to war efforts forced the parade to cancel, but it resumed in 1945.

Hudson's continued their support until 1979, but costs had become too much. A few years later, The Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation was established as a not-for-profit foundation to keep the parade going. In 1990, The Parade Company was formed to be the operating and marketing division.

Art Van was the sponsor for many years. In 2020, Gardner White became the official sponsor. The name was changed to America's Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White. Find out even more about the history of the parade and The Parade Company at theparade.org.

Inside The Warehouse of The Parade Company in Detroit

Donielle Flynn Mother Goose has been a part of the American Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White since its inception in 1924. The float has been rebuilt multiple times, but the Mother Goose theme is always present.

Do or did you read Mother Goose stories to your kids? We wondered how many kids today know the stories of Mother Goose, Humpty Dumpty, or Jack Be Nimble Jack Be Quick? And the lady on the right: Little Miss Muffet.

At the same time, how could you possibly not have the Mother Goose float? The parade has had a Mother Goose float EVERY YEAR since it first began in 1924.

For Joel and me, the sweet spot of childhood is Sesame Street. I know I watched these characters growing up and so did my kids. Some of my favorite books that I read to them were Sesame Street books like The Monster at the End of This Book (and Another Monster at the End of This Book.

Donielle Flynn Oscar, Big Bird, Cookie and Elmo (not pictured) from a past float at The Parade Company in Detroit

To get an idea of how big these guys are....

Donielle Flynn This! Joel and I felt like kids again. The giant Sesame Street characters were amazing. Big Bird, Elmo, and Oscar were there too. Getting up-close to these amazing Pieces from The Parade Company in Detroit was a real treat.

Even Cookie's finger is huge. Check out a video of Joel and I messing around at The Parade Company. We delve into the history of several of the mainstay floats and and try on some Big Heads! Plus opportunities for you to join in the fun! Such great vibes here... We had a blast!

Rockin' Road Trips at The Parade Company in Detroit

Sign up to volunteer on line: Theparade.org. Questions? Email volunteers@theparade.org

Huge thanks to Tour and Project Specialist Sharon Morris for her time, patience and knowledge! We appreciate you!