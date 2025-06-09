Maybe you think about the payoff as well as the tease, friends. The Talking Heads disappointed fans on their 50th anniversary after teasing with posts that promised a reveal on June 5th, 2025... exactly 50 years after their first show.

So What Was Revealed?

A new video for "Psycho Killer." The video is cool. Electronicgroove.com has a ton of info on the video. In a nutshell, it's the first video for the song (after 46 years) and it features Saoirse Ronan in various emotional states while handling everyday tasks. Mike Mills (of R.E.M) directed.

First ever video for "Psycho Killer" from the Talking Heads.

To be fair, leading up to the video release did accurately tease the reveal, but also, come on. It's got to be a challenge for the band's social media peeps to keep coming up with post ideas for a band that's not together, hasn't made a record since the '80s and is notoriously lowkey about their breakup.

When / How Did The Talking Heads Breakup?

This band has been mostly silent since official breakup in 1991. Talking Heads' Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz said they found out about the band officially calling it quits after reading lead singer, David Byrne's quote in The Times, "You could say (we’ve) broken up, or call it whatever you like.” On this occasion, naturally, The Talking Heads disappointed fans.

David acknowledges that he could have handled things better... even calling himself "a little tyrant" back then. But even though The Talking Heads came together in 2002 and performed "Life During Wartime" for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, they haven't toured or made any new music...

2023 Toronto Talking Heads Reunite

Fast forward from 2002 to 2023 and The Talking Heads met up for a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival for the release of a newly restored premiere of their movie, Stop Making Sense.

In 2024 the band was rumored to have been offered 10 million dollars to play Coachella and turned it down.

Back to How The Talking Heads Disappointed Fans

I felt the background was important because fans lost their minds on both of these occasions hoping against hope, that the band would do more live shows or make new music. So when an announcement is coming on the 50th anniversary of their first show... people think what they want to think... that a reunion show will finally happen.

Sadly, once again, The Talking Heads disappointed fans... it wasn't a tour... it was a video. People were fired up on social media. One fan saying, "Not a reunion tour. Not even a deluxe reissue. Just… a music video. A music video!"

I can't even say that The Talking Heads disappointed fans, it's David Byrne. I've been a fan since the '80s. I understand that David has shouldered the blame for the breakup (he should), but as the front man, he's continued to perform and make music. In my opinion, the rest of the band wants to play The Talking Heads songs, but what can they do without Byrne?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images David Byrne performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.