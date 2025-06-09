Why Is Buc-ee’s Waiting So Long To Come To Michigan?

Will Michigan finally get a Buc-ee’s? The convenient giant They just announced 14 new locations opening in 2025-2026

Is Buc-ee's afraid to put a stake hold into Michigan? For whatever reason, the company behind Buc-ee’s has kept Michigan's hopes and dreams in check. Maybe, just maybe, this is our year.





Buc-ee's Announcing 14 New Locations

According to Finance Buzz, the company behind Buc-ee’s has some big plans for the next couple of years, with 14 new locations opening across the country. Here's where you'll find them:

1. Pass Christian, Mississippi – Opening June 9, 2025

2.Rockingham County, Virginia – Opening June 30, 2025

3.Ocala, Florida – Opening 2025

4.Brunswick, Georgia – Opening August 2025

5.Harrison County, Mississippi – Opening 2025

6.Gallaway, Tennessee – Opening Summer 2026

7.Fort Pierce, Florida – Opening Late 2025 or Early 2026

8.Goodyear, Arizona – Opening June 2026

9.Ruston, Louisiana – Opening Mid-2026

10.Benton, Arkansas – Opening September 2026

11.Boerne, Texas – Opening 2026

12.Mebane, North Carolina – Opening Late 2026 or Early 2027

13.Huber Heights, Ohio – Opening Spring 2026

14. Oak Creek, Wisconsin – Opening Early 2027

Why Not A Michigan Location?

Iconic Texas-based gas station, Buc-ee's, has become a thing of lore across the rest of the country.

So, when will Michigan get its first Buc-ee's location? Michigan has its fair share of fantastic gas stations.

Sheetz gas station are growing around Michigan like a pesky week on every corner. Why not a huge store on 8mile near the old State Fair grounds. Plenty of places Downriver.

Back in April, many in West Michigan started to wonder if Buc-ee's rumors that one would be popping up in the Mitten State soon after a billboard for the gas station chain went up near Lowell.

The billboard appeared in early spring 2024 along Interstate 96 between Grand Rapids and Lansing with a message that would be cryptic to those uninitiated to all things Buc-ee but very telling to those who know the buck-toothed rodent mascot.

Sadly, that billboard was just telling us what we already knew - Michigan doesn't have any of the stores. In fact, it pointed out that the closest location was 444 miles from the billboard - in Richmond, Kentucky.

Adding Insult To Injury

There are also plans to build locations in Ohio (Huber Heights), Ohio of all places? Man that is harsh.

If there would be plans to build one in Michigan where would you build one?

Think off all the jobs for Michigan. 1,000s of new jobs for Michigan workers. C'mon Buc-ee's give us a try?















