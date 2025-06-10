Doobie Brothers Drop First Album with Michael McDonald in 45 Years, Set to Join Songwriters Hall of Fame
After a 45-year gap, the Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road on June 6. It’s their 16th studio album and their first work with lead singer Michael McDonald since 1980. For the…
After a 45-year gap, the Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road on June 6. It's their 16th studio album and their first work with lead singer Michael McDonald since 1980.
For the first time, the band's three main writers, McDonald, Tom Johnston, and Pat Simmons, crafted songs together. In Los Angeles, John Shanks steered the production. McDonald said, "John Shanks came to us and said, 'You've been walking this path for 50 years. Let's write about that.'" to USA Today.
Soul icon Mavis Staples adds her voice to the title song, and the closing track, "Lahaina," features special guests Mick Fleetwood on drums and Jake Shimabukuro playing ukulele. Johnston wrote "New Orleans" among his three tracks, paying tribute to the city's musical roots, and Simmons penned "Lahaina" after devastating 2023 Hawaiian fires that took 102 lives and left thousands without homes. He donated the proceeds to the recovery efforts. The album has 10 new tracks, and it showcases the band's signature harmonies.
Starting on August 4 in Detroit, they'll hit the road with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band. Their shows will sweep through Boston, Chicago, and Toronto, finishing on September 18. They'll perform classic hits and new music.
On June 12, McDonald, Johnston, and Simmons will take their spots in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City. McDonald added, "To be inducted alongside my friends Pat and Tom means all the more to me. Those were the guys who gave me the opportunity to be recognized as a songwriter. To be recognized with a group of people you've admired all your life is pretty meaningful." The Doobie Brothers anticipate more music ahead, and many younger fans show new interest in the band.