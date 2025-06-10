Doobie Brothers Drop First Album with Michael McDonald in 45 Years, Set to Join Songwriters Hall of Fame

After a 45-year gap, the Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road on June 6. It's their 16th studio album and their first work with lead singer Michael McDonald since 1980.

For the first time, the band's three main writers, McDonald, Tom Johnston, and Pat Simmons, crafted songs together. In Los Angeles, John Shanks steered the production. McDonald said, "John Shanks came to us and said, 'You've been walking this path for 50 years. Let's write about that.'" to USA Today.

Soul icon Mavis Staples adds her voice to the title song, and the closing track, "Lahaina," features special guests Mick Fleetwood on drums and Jake Shimabukuro playing ukulele. Johnston wrote "New Orleans" among his three tracks, paying tribute to the city's musical roots, and Simmons penned "Lahaina" after devastating 2023 Hawaiian fires that took 102 lives and left thousands without homes. He donated the proceeds to the recovery efforts. The album has 10 new tracks, and it showcases the band's signature harmonies.

Starting on August 4 in Detroit, they'll hit the road with Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band. Their shows will sweep through Boston, Chicago, and Toronto, finishing on September 18. They'll perform classic hits and new music.