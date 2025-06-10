ContestsConcerts + Events
Latest Text Scam To Be On The Look Out

The Latest Text Scam Michigan State Police tell residents not to click links in latest DMV text messaging. As recent as last month the scam hitting Michiganders cell phones was…

Screamin' Scott
Angry woman using cellphone outdoors.

KristinaJovanovic/ Getty Images

The Latest Text Scam Michigan State Police tell residents not to click links in latest DMV text messaging.

As recent as last month the scam hitting Michiganders cell phones was about Toll roads.  MDOT quickly responded, it does not operate any toll roads.

Messages should be ignored and deleted. If you've tried to send your financial info to the texts for payment, contact your financial institution immediately.

The Latest Text Scam

 Michigan drivers received a text recently that started out claiming to be a "Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Final Notice."

If you didn't pay up by June 3, according to the text shared with me, you'd be hit by a string of enforcement actions including, which stated oddly enough "transfer to a toll booth and charge a 35% service fee."

We’re aware of a new text message SCAM claiming to be from the Michigan DMV.

Please note: The Secretary of State will not text you asking for money. Do not click on the link in the message or reply with provide any additional information. Delete the text.

Do not — repeat do not — click on the link as requested or reply "Y" and open the message. Do not feel like you must pay up now or face dire consequences.

By clicking on such links, you'll likely be directed to a website where your personal and financial information could be stolen.

Also do a kind favor and reach out to your folks, friends and neighbors.

WCSX's Big Jim from the morning show confirmed to me that he just received not one but two scam texts just the other day.

The Scam Is Wide Spread Across The U.S.

A variety of states and police departments across the country have begun warning about the latest DMV scam.

Reports from as far as the Connecticut State Police. As of Friday, May 30, according to USA TODAY, the DMV scam messages had been reported in several states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, New York.

