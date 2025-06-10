Mark Wahlberg Participates in Charity Golf Event, Raises $1.3M for Michigan Children

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Mark Wahlberg competes during the Match Superstars at The Breakers on October 15, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Mark Wahlberg returned to Michigan to participate in a charity golf event, raising $1.3 million for children with illnesses.

Wahlberg was one of several celebrities who took part in the fifth annual Feldman Automotive Children's Miracle Celebrity Invitational at the Detroit Golf Club on Monday, June 9.

Each dollar raised from the celebrity golf event benefits the Children's Miracle Network at Corewell Health Children's and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. Both organizations help families in Michigan with pediatric patients.

“Being part of this event each year and seeing the support and generosity of so many people is so inspiring,” said Jay Feldman, chairman and CEO of the Feldman Automotive and Mark Wahlberg Automotive Group, in a statement shared with MLive. “Knowing the money we raise is helping children and their families with programs and vital equipment makes this all worthwhile.”

“We are delighted with the incredible success of this event and the impact it has on our patients and the community,” said Ryan Daly, president of the Corewell Health Foundation Southeast Michigan, in a statement shared with MLive. “Our gratitude goes out to the many sponsors and celebrities that are the backbone of this one-of-a-kind invitational.”

The money raised from the event will provide essential health services, critical pediatric equipment, and funds for patient scholarships for families who cannot afford medical care for their children.