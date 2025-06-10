ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Misleading Words: Fallacious Vocabulary to Tickle Your Uvula

Shut the front door… once again Ask Reddit comes to the rescue with a hilarious conversation on misleading words. Words that sound dirty, but aren’t. Here are some my top…

Donielle Flynn
words on the page of a dictionary... the word "Definition" is being defined. Used (among others) in an article about misleading words

The definition is in the words.

Toncsi/Shutterstock.com

Shut the front door... once again Ask Reddit comes to the rescue with a hilarious conversation on misleading words. Words that sound dirty, but aren't. Here are some my top picks and their definitions. Prepare to have your shuttlecock undulated... I basically said prepare to have your Badminton flying object move in a wave like motion. I never grew up.

These are my favorite words that sound dirty, but aren't. Click on the word for a definition... I'm going to use most of these words correctly, but in the spirit of misleading words that sound dirty but aren't.

Misleading Words Made More Misleading

Succulent:  I have a bunch of succulents in my beds. They reproduce quickly.

Uvula:  My female dog has a uvula too.

Gesticulate:  I tend to gesticulate like crazy when I'm on the radio... and I'm not even Italian.

Dongle:   A wireless mouse use a dongle... ya dongle-berry.

Mastication: I tend to masticate too quickly instead of enjoying myself. I need to work on my mastication process... no misleading words here!

Thespian:  My sister is a thespian... I've known for years.

Fallacious:  I practiced my fallacious skills back in high school by watching adult movies.

Cockles: This one I am defining. Growing up, I heard the phrase "Warms the cockles of my heart." It's a phrase that means "bringing great joy." Apparently, they are also an edible mollusk. Speaking generationally, I'd say we both learned something.

Cornhole.  Talk about a misleading word with multiple definitions. I am not sticking my nose in this cornhole. Ironically, cornhole, the game, saw a resurgence after the phrase was popularized on Beavis and Butthead.

Beavis and ButtheadParamount Pictures/MTV Networks

The MTV show rans from 1993 to 2011.

Cornholevocabularywords
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 10
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 10
Michigan’s Best Amusement Park Getaway
Human InterestMichigan’s Best Amusement Park GetawayAnne Erickson
Bigfoot
Human InterestAI Bigfoot Videos Are Everywhere… But the Monroe Swamp Beast Might Be RealJim O'Brien
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect