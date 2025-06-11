ContestsConcerts + Events
Major Mayfly Invasion Is Predicted To Hit The Area Soon

A Major Mayfly Invasion is in the works. Biblical proportion forecasted for the local areas. Fish Flies, AKA, Mayflies are back. And if you live in Michigan is home to over 100…

Screamin' Scott
A Major Mayfly Invasion is in the works. Biblical proportion forecasted for the local areas.

Fish Flies, AKA, Mayflies are back. And if you live in Michigan is home to over 100 types of mayflies.

Tracking Mayflies

Currently the National Weather Service is tracking the current Mayfly Invasion conditions.

The life cycle of a mayfly starts out as a larva on river or lake bottoms.  After 3 months to 2 years, depending on the species, they emerge as winged adults and fly in swarms to mate.

Once they emerge, they only live for a few minutes to a few days (again, species dependent). 

Forecasters are saying June 15th - June 23rd will be the largest surge we have seen in quite some time.

Fish Flies or aka Mayflies reek havoc by the water every June and July . Here is a fish fly on screamin scott from wcsx nose
What Are Mayflies or Fish Flies?

Fish Flies spend most of their life in water as larvae. They take a year or two to hatch and only live for about a day or two.  Then it turns into a giant sex orgy for two days.

Love Is In The Air And The Water

Once an adult mayfly emerges from the water, it spends the rest of its life on a sex quest. A female can lay up to 4,000 eggs. 

Are Fish Flies Are Attracted to Gas Stations?

Fish Flies Are Attracted to gas stations for some odd reason
“When they have the munchies, they hang out near lights and corner stores like Jay and Silent Bob. They love fast food menu boards, gas pumps, trees, or other structures near the water in the daytime, “From dusk and dawn when they are most active.” 

What is the best repellent for mayflies?

The strong scent of garlic will help deter them. Essential oils, particularly those with strong scents, can repel mayflies effectively.

Fish flies love lights. You can prevent mayflies by replacing lamps with high-pressure sodium vapor lamps.

Replacing white incandescent fluorescent bulbs with yellow bulbs.

Does peppermint oil keep mayflies away?

Mix water and peppermint oil in a spray bottle. Shake the bottle before use, and spray the solution around entry spots such as windowsills, door frames, or places where insects may hide. The strong odor repels those little bastards—and might get you a date at a local dive bar.

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
