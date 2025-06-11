Pistons Play-by-Play Broadcaster to Be Honored for Legacy in Michigan Sports Broadcasting

For George Blaha, growing up in Iowa meant listening to the voices of radio sportscasters Harry Caray, Ernie Harwell, and Bob Prince filling the space inside his family's home.

"Listening to baseball games at night, I could just imagine the guys in the booth having a good time while broadcasting the game," Blaha told The Detroit News. "The excitement of being there, bringing the excitement to the fans. I used to think, 'If I could do this for the rest of my life, I'm in.' I've always wanted to do this."

Blaha progressed from listening to baseball games in his bedroom to creating his own legacy in sports broadcasting. The 2024-2025 season is Blaha's 49th year as the Detroit Pistons' play-by-play announcer. Called "The Voice of the Pistons," Blaha has announced more than 3,700 regular-season games and more than 260 playoff games for the Pistons during his 49 years behind the microphone.

In September, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will induct Blaha as the 2025 Curt Gowdy Media Award honoree.

Blaha's first broadcasting opportunity was in October 1976. Bob Lanier's Pistons lost 98-97 to Wes Unseld's Washington Bullets. Blaha sat at the scorers' table at Cobo Arena in downtown Detroit and was blown away by the pace of the game and the players' heights.

Since his broadcast debut in 1976, Blaha has figured prominently in Michigan sports history. He has been honored as a two-time Michigan Sports Broadcaster of the Year from the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association (in 2003 and 2007). In 2008, Blaha — who also announces Michigan State football games — was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

You can rest assured, however, that Blaha will be back at his Pistons post for a 50th season.