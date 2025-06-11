Super Bowl or Bust: Why the Detroit Lions Should Go All-In on a Defensive End — and Bring Za’Darius Back to Motown

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 24: Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Detroit Lions reacts during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The time for waiting is over in Detroit.

This isn't a rebuild. It’s not a hopeful “next year.” It’s not a “we’ll see what the kids can do.” This is Super Bowl or bust for the 2025 Detroit Lions — and if GM Brad Holmes is serious about delivering a title to the Motor City, then the answer is clear:

Be aggressive. Get another elite pass rusher.

Right now, three impact edge players are either available or holding out — and each one could be the final piece to put the Lions over the top. Let’s break it down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images General manager Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Za’Darius Smith: The One Who Wants to Be Here

You don’t often hear NFL free agents say exactly where they want to play. But Za’Darius Smith made it crystal clear to USA TODAY:

“Hopefully I can get back to Detroit... I feel like a leader there and like I can influence the young guys and do great things.”

Smith joined the Lions midseason in 2024 after Aidan Hutchinson went down. In just eight games, Smith racked up:

4 sacks

12 tackles

40 QB pressures

That last number — 40 pressures — is what makes him dangerous. That’s more than most players get in a full season. Per PFF, he was one of Detroit’s three best defensive players last year alongside Hutch and Alim McNeill.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Detroit Lions is introduced before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

At 32, Smith isn’t looking for a paycheck. He’s chasing a ring. He’s played for five NFL teams and been to three Pro Bowls. He knows his role. He wants Detroit. And he’s still producing.

Smith plus Hutchinson together for a full season would give the Lions a top-five edge duo in the NFL — and a nightmare for any NFC quarterback trying to escape the pocket.

T.J. Watt: Holding Out in Pittsburgh

T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant edge defenders in football — a Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time Pro Bowler, and the heartbeat of the Steelers defense.

Now? He’s officially holding out.

Watt is reportedly unhappy with his contract and Pittsburgh’s lack of urgency to secure long-term roster depth. And while a trade is unlikely, this is exactly the kind of moment that Super Bowl-chasing teams jump on. Just ask the Rams when they traded for Von Miller.

In 2024, Watt posted:

15 sacks

68 tackles

28 QB hits

He’s 30 years old and still elite. Yes, he’d cost draft capital and a massive salary. But T.J. Watt alongside Hutchinson and McNeill would instantly become the most feared front in the league.

Trey Hendrickson: The Bengals DE Who’s Out of Patience

Trey Hendrickson wants out of Cincinnati — and isn’t being quiet about it.

The Bengals extended him, but Hendrickson feels disrespected and wants a fresh start elsewhere. He's 29, in his prime, and coming off double-digit sacks in three straight seasons.

2024 Stats:

11.5 sacks

25 QB hits

17 tackles for loss

Hendrickson is a pure edge rusher with violent hands and a motor that doesn’t quit. He’d fit seamlessly into Aaron Glenn’s defense, giving Detroit a legit third-down killer on the opposite side of Hutch.

The cost wouldn’t be cheap, but likely less than Watt — and Hendrickson’s production is right there.

Final Verdict: Be Bold, Detroit

Lions fans know the window is open right now. The NFC North is there for the taking. You’ve got the quarterback. You’ve got the offensive line. You’ve got young studs all over the roster. But great defenses — championship defenses — have more than one elite pass rusher.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field following the 30-24 win am at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Aidan Hutchinson is a monster. But if you want to win the NFC and survive Mahomes or Allen in a Super Bowl, you need more firepower up front.

That’s why it’s time to:

Re-sign Za’Darius Smith — veteran presence, proven fit, strong production

Keep calling on Hendrickson — he wants out, and Detroit has picks to spare

Stay in the loop on T.J. Watt — if the Steelers blink, be ready

This is it. Don’t play it safe.