The Henry Ford, Detroit Zoo Among 20 Museums, Cultural Centers Receiving $9M in State Grant Funds
Local 4 News Detroit reported the following Detroit-area…
Twenty nonprofit organizations and museums across Michigan have been designated to receive $9 million in grants from the state to support programming.
Local 4 News Detroit reported the following Detroit-area cultural centers, museums, and nonprofits are among the grant award recipients:
- Detroit Public Schools Foundation in Detroit: $819,200
- Detroit Zoological Society in Royal Oak: $819,200
- Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit: $819,200
- Hamtramck Historical Museum in Hamtramck: $95,558
- The Henry Ford in Dearborn: $819,200
- Troy Historic Village in Troy: $399,770
According to a news release announcing the grant recipients, the organizations were awarded the funds to “support projects that stabilize, grow, or enable museums to thrive in their educational and programmatic missions.”
“Michigan is home to over 650 museums — large and small, in every corner of the state. Each one serves as a hub for curiosity, discovery, and community connection,” said Lisa Craig Brisson, executive director of the Michigan Museums Association, in a statement shared with Local 4 News Detroit. “Public funding helps these institutions expand access, engage more people, and deliver high-quality programs while also attracting private investment that multiplies their impact.”
Michigan's Community Museum Grant period runs from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2029. More information about eligibility requirements for the grant program is available on the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) website.