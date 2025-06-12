Taylor Tomlinson Adds Second Date to ‘The Save Me Tour’ at Fox Theatre

ContestsConcerts + Events
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson has announced she is adding a second show to "The Save Me Tour" at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 4 p.m. Tickets for the 4 p.m. show will be available beginning Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.  

According to a 313Presents.com report, Tomlinson added the second show due to overwhelming demand by ticket requestors for her first show of the day at the Fox Theatre. 

Tomlinson's January 2026 visit to Detroit will allow her fans to witness why several media organizations have praised her comedic prowess. Variety honored her with a Creative Impact in Comedy Award following her induction in its "10 Comics to Watch" and "Comedy Impact Report" lists. Tomlinson has been inducted into Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME100 Next and has been named one of the "100 Most Powerful Women in Hollywood" by The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian headlined the seventh highest-grossing comedy tour of 2023 and is the only woman comedian to break into the Top 10.

Tomlinson has released three hour-long specials for Netflix, including "Quarter-Life Crisis" (2020), "Look at You" (2022), and "Have It All" (2024), the latter of which debuted at No. 1. She currently hosts "After Midnight" on CBS, which airs weekdays at 12:37 a.m. Eastern and Pacific.

