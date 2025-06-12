ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

The Mad Pooper Strikes Again On 8 Mile

The Mad Pooper made employees Monday ever worse when a grown man pulled his pants down and pooped in a Detroit store over the weekend. Fox 2 in Detroit reported the…

Screamin' Scott
Poop emoji toy

The Mad Pooper Strikes Again

Scott Randall

The Mad Pooper made employees Monday ever worse when a grown man pulled his pants down and pooped in a Detroit store over the weekend.

Fox 2 in Detroit reported the bizarre incident occurred at Foreman Mills at 8 Mile and Van Dyke Road in Detroit on June 8. It was apparently caught on camera.

“He came straight into the store and didn’t even talk to anybody, went straight to the shoe aisle,” employee James Bosquez told the TV station.

“He didn’t even try to hide it, he just pulled down his pants, pooped, didn’t even wipe—walked straight out to a car and left.”

Foreman Mills at 8 Mile and Van Dyke Road in Detroit on June 8. It was apparently caught on camera.

Employees Turn To Social Media

Meanwhile, an employee of that store turned to social media sites to find the man who made a voluntary dump in the shoe aisle.

The D&D ( dump & dash ) happened on Sunday morning at the Foreman Mills store at 8 Mile and Van Dyke.

The employee, James Bosquez, witnessed the whole thing.

"He came straight into the store and didn’t even talk to anybody, went straight to the shoe aisle," he said. "He didn’t even try to hide it, he just pulled down his pants, pooped, didn’t even wipe—walked straight out to a car and left."

Even though the store does have a bathroom, Bosquez told FOX 2 that it has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, anyone who asks can be allowed to use it.

The suspect, however, did not ask before the dirty deed.

"He walked in the door at 10:13, and he was out the door at 10:17," Bosquez said.

Amazingly enough, the man who dropped his ballasts had an acquaintance.

"The other guy walked into the men’s department, and I didn’t see anything in the men’s department, but it seems like they just came to do this because they didn’t talk to anyone, didn’t grab anything. Nothing. Made a beeline straight to the shoe department, used the bathroom, and just left," Bosquez said.

Last Year a Pooper Struck Again In Dearborn

The Dearborn Pooper Struck in 2024! The City of Dearborn has a Pooper Problem. So bad that they are calling him or her a Serial pooper at a local cemetery.

The City of Dearborn has a Pooper Problem. So bad that they are calling him or her a Serial pooper at a local cemetery.

The Serial Dearborn Popper has stuck again, and the term is still loose. And the incidents of the mad Pooper seem to be piling up. Dearborn Police have nothing to go on.

8 MileForeman MillsPoop
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
a woman and man wearing parade big heads made of paper mache. The woman wearing a Stevie Wonder big head and the man is wearing a Bob Seger big head.
Local NewsThe Detroit Parade Big Heads: How They Are MadeDonielle Flynn
Plan Ahead: I-75 Construction May Impact Travel to Pine Knob This Summer
Local NewsPlan Ahead: I-75 Construction May Impact Travel to Pine Knob This SummerMatt Christopherson
Close up of the sex addict fish flies or fly as seen here hanging at a gas pump near the credit card reader
Local NewsMajor Mayfly Invasion Is Predicted To Hit The Area SoonScreamin' Scott
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect