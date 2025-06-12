The Mad Pooper Strikes Again On 8 Mile

The Mad Pooper made employees Monday ever worse when a grown man pulled his pants down and pooped in a Detroit store over the weekend.

Fox 2 in Detroit reported the bizarre incident occurred at Foreman Mills at 8 Mile and Van Dyke Road in Detroit on June 8. It was apparently caught on camera.

“He came straight into the store and didn’t even talk to anybody, went straight to the shoe aisle,” employee James Bosquez told the TV station.

“He didn’t even try to hide it, he just pulled down his pants, pooped, didn’t even wipe—walked straight out to a car and left.”

Employees Turn To Social Media

Meanwhile, an employee of that store turned to social media sites to find the man who made a voluntary dump in the shoe aisle.

Even though the store does have a bathroom, Bosquez told FOX 2 that it has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, anyone who asks can be allowed to use it.

The suspect, however, did not ask before the dirty deed.

"He walked in the door at 10:13, and he was out the door at 10:17," Bosquez said.

Amazingly enough, the man who dropped his ballasts had an acquaintance.

"The other guy walked into the men’s department, and I didn’t see anything in the men’s department, but it seems like they just came to do this because they didn’t talk to anyone, didn’t grab anything. Nothing. Made a beeline straight to the shoe department, used the bathroom, and just left," Bosquez said.

Last Year a Pooper Struck Again In Dearborn

The Dearborn Pooper Struck in 2024! The City of Dearborn has a Pooper Problem. So bad that they are calling him or her a Serial pooper at a local cemetery.

