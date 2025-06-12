YES Announces 31-City U.S. Tour to Play Full ‘Fragile’ Album

YES will bring their 1971 masterwork, Fragile, to life across 31 U.S. cities in The Fragile Tour. The shows start on October 1 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and end on November 16 in Reno, Nevada. Fans will hear the full power of "Roundabout," "Long Distance Runaround," and "Heart of the Sunrise." These tracks shot the band to fame in America.

According to Consequence, guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement: “All the band's albums had a unique feel and approach. After The Yes Album, so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea.”

Steve Howe leads on guitar, and Geoff Downes plays the keys. Jon Davison takes the mic, Billy Sherwood handles bass, and Jay Schellen keeps time on drums. Each night mixes the complete Fragile set with standout tracks from the band's rich past. Tickets for most stops will be available on June 13 through YES's website. Sales for Milwaukee's November 4 show start on June 20, while The Villages, Florida, opens on June 27. Big stops include D.C.'s Warner Theatre, Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy, and Inglewood's YouTube Theater.