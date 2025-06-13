Cool Criminals Are Stealing Multiple AC Units In Clinton Township

Cool Criminals are making way with peoples AC units just before the sweltering weather hits Metro Detroit.

The target was the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park. Multiple residents reported their units stolen, with thieves apparently targeting newer units located behind homes adjacent to Little Mack Avenue.

Seems location made them vulnerable to theft, with units positioned where security cameras couldn't capture the crime.

Clinton Township Police Are On The Case

Clinton Township police are searching for the Cool Criminals, but it is unclear how many AC unit thefts they are investigating.

For the past three weeks, something bizarre had been plaguing the county – a rash of air conditioner thefts.

Not just from abandoned homes, mind you. These were meticulously planned operations, targeting mobile homes and small businesses, happening right under people's noses. And right before the mercury was predicted to climb into the nineties, a cruel twist of the knife.

How To Protect Your AC Unit From Theft?

The University Department of Public Safety recommends considering the following tips to secure your window air conditioning unit.

Install a small window sensor alarm. Magnetic controls set above the air conditioner will go off if the unit is moved or the window is opened. The high-pitched noise will alert anyone in the home and likely scare the burglar

Install an air conditioner bracket to the outside of the unit. The bracket not only supports the air conditioner, but it attaches to the bottom of the unit and the house, making it harder to move the air conditioner.

Add a sliding window lock to each side of the window frame. Depending on the type, the locks are bolted or screwed in. They prevent burglars from sliding the window up and down. Attach the lock into the frame just above the window. Tighten it securely.

Measure the length from the side of the unit to the wall. Purchase and attach a steel corner brace to each side of the air conditioner. Connect the other end to a secure section of the wall. Use screws or bolts to secure the brackets in place. This prevents thieves from pushing the air conditioner in or pulling it out.

Screw in plastic vent flaps directly to the window frame. If the air conditioner is smaller than the window, plastic vent flaps need to be pulled tightly to cover up the holes. This is a vulnerable spot for burglars. Use three or more screws to attach it directly to the window frame.