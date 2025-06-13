Harmless Conspiracy Theories? Oh I Don’t Think So

I’ll admit it: I grew up with The X-Files. Every Sunday night, I watched Mulder and Scully chase down aliens, monsters, and deep government secrets—usually in the rain. And while I’m old enough now to separate fact from Fox Mulder’s slideshow presentations, part of me still wants to believe.

So when I saw this list of “harmless conspiracy theories” floating around, I had to dig in. Most conspiracy theories spiral into nonsense pretty quickly (looking at you, Uncle Rick), but some of these feel just real enough to make me squint a little. Or maybe I’ve just seen too many late-night YouTube videos with eerie background music.

Either way, I’m putting on my tinfoil hat and diving into these 10 delightfully weird theories. Read through and tell me: how many of these do YOU think could actually be true? (I’ve got my eye on #2 and #6.)

1. Starbucks baristas purposely misspell your name for free advertising.

Think about it: How many times have you seen someone post a cup labeled “Jhon” or “Brehtany” with the caption, “SMH Starbucks”? It’s viral, it’s free promotion, and it happens a lot. Are baristas just tired… or is this corporate strategy with a Sharpie?

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2. Your phone’s mic is always “hot” and listening for ad keywords.

I once said the word “kayak” out loud while talking to a friend. I don’t kayak. I don’t shop for kayaks. And yet—bam—an hour later, I’m getting ads for inflatable kayaks and waterproof GoPros. I want to believe it’s a coincidence, but… come on.

3. Area 51 is just a decoy. The real testing site is somewhere else.

It would be the ultimate bait-and-switch. Let the public obsess over Area 51, make it a meme, and meanwhile, do the actual secret stuff in Utah or deep under a Target somewhere. Classic misdirection. The magician’s hand wave.

4. Cops leave fake police sightings on Waze to get drivers to slow down.

Brilliant if true. Just drop a fake speed trap pin and let human paranoia handle the rest. It’s like scarecrows, but for speeders. You don’t even need to send an officer—just a digital decoy.

5. Big Bread paid toaster companies to make the highest setting too high, so people burn their toast and have to use more bread.

Honestly, if there is a Big Bread boardroom, I hope it’s filled with men in powdered wigs and baguette scepters. This one’s silly… but why DO toasters go to 11?

6. Disney released Frozen so Googling “Disney Frozen” wouldn’t lead to conspiracy theories about Walt Disney being cryogenically frozen.

Search engine jiu-jitsu. Disney didn’t build an empire by accident—they’re master storytellers, and if they wanted to bury “frozen head” results, a blockbuster musical is a great way to do it. Do you wanna build a distraction?

(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

7. Lotteries are time traveler traps.

The idea here is that someone from the future would know the winning numbers, so running a lottery is a good way to catch them. It’s crazy… but if I worked in a Time Crimes Division, this is exactly what I’d do.

8. PETA is secretly controlled by the meat industry to discredit animal rights.

Controlled opposition is a classic tactic. Make the loudest voice for a cause the least relatable one. Whether it’s true or not, you’ve gotta admit: some of PETA’s campaigns feel like a meat lobbyist dared them to go viral.

9. Trader Joe’s purposely makes their parking lots tiny to appear more popular.

Nothing builds hype like scarcity. Limited parking = crowded = must be good, right? It’s the same psychology as releasing just 10 avocado hummus tubs per store. Bonus theory: they design cart traffic flow like a Mario Kart level.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The most poetic theory of them all. Not that cameras are bad—Bigfoot himself is blurry. Like a walking smudge. A cryptid in soft focus. “There he is, but… kinda?”