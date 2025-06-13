Oakland County Farmers Markets Open for the Season with Fresh Produce, Plants

ContestsConcerts + Events
Farmers markets across Oakland County have opened for the season, delivering plenty of fresh early season produce, plants, herbs, arts and crafts, baked and canned goods, and more items. Below is a look at several farmers markets highlighted by The Oakland Press:

Birmingham Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays, May 4 through Oct. 26

Location: Public Parking Lot 6 at 660 North Old Woodward Ave. in downtown Birmingham

Clarkston Area Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, June 14 to Oct. 11

Location: Front parking lot at the Clarkston Community Education Center, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston

Website: clarkstonareafarmersmarket.com

Features: Live music, arts and crafts, and fresh produce

Dutton Farm's Farmers Market 

When: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 16 to September

Location: Dutton Farm, 2290 Dutton Road, Rochester Hills

Website: duttonfarm.org

Features: Starter plants, fresh produce in season, handcrafted art from Art Without Limits program, and bath and body products from Everybody Inc.

Highland Farmers Market

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 14 to Oct. 4

Location: Highland Township Complex, 205 N. John St., Highland 

Website: highlandfarmmarket.com

Oak Park Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, June 28 to Oct. 9

Location: Oak Park Community Center Grounds, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park

Social Media: Find the market on Facebook 

Features: Accepts SNAP/EBT/Bridge cards, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior Market Fresh, and WIC Project Fresh coupons

Royal Oak Farmers Market

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, May through November; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, year-round

Location: 316 E. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak

Website: romi.gov/farmersmarket

Features: An antiques and collectibles show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. A food truck rally will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the second Wednesday of each month.

The communities of Berkley and Troy are not hosting farmers markets this year.

