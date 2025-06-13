Oakland County Farmers Markets Open for the Season with Fresh Produce, Plants
Farmers markets across Oakland County have opened for the season, delivering plenty of fresh early season produce, plants, herbs, arts and crafts, baked and canned goods, and more items. Below…
Farmers markets across Oakland County have opened for the season, delivering plenty of fresh early season produce, plants, herbs, arts and crafts, baked and canned goods, and more items. Below is a look at several farmers markets highlighted by The Oakland Press:
Birmingham Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays, May 4 through Oct. 26
Location: Public Parking Lot 6 at 660 North Old Woodward Ave. in downtown Birmingham
Clarkston Area Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, June 14 to Oct. 11
Location: Front parking lot at the Clarkston Community Education Center, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston
Website: clarkstonareafarmersmarket.com
Features: Live music, arts and crafts, and fresh produce
Dutton Farm's Farmers Market
When: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 16 to September
Location: Dutton Farm, 2290 Dutton Road, Rochester Hills
Website: duttonfarm.org
Features: Starter plants, fresh produce in season, handcrafted art from Art Without Limits program, and bath and body products from Everybody Inc.
Highland Farmers Market
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 14 to Oct. 4
Location: Highland Township Complex, 205 N. John St., Highland
Website: highlandfarmmarket.com
Oak Park Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, June 28 to Oct. 9
Location: Oak Park Community Center Grounds, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park
Social Media: Find the market on Facebook
Features: Accepts SNAP/EBT/Bridge cards, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior Market Fresh, and WIC Project Fresh coupons
Royal Oak Farmers Market
When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, May through November; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, year-round
Location: 316 E. 11 Mile Road, Royal Oak
Website: romi.gov/farmersmarket
Features: An antiques and collectibles show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. A food truck rally will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the second Wednesday of each month.
The communities of Berkley and Troy are not hosting farmers markets this year.