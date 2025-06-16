ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Big Jim’s House Dinner and a Movie!

Win a Night Out, Courtesy of Big Jim’s House! Big Jim’s House is hooking you up with a fun night out — dinner AND a movie! Each weekday, one lucky…

Doug Warner
Dinner and a movie

Win a Night Out, Courtesy of Big Jim's House!

Big Jim's House is hooking you up with a fun night out — dinner AND a movie! Each weekday, one lucky listener will score:

🍕 A $25 Buddy’s Pizza Gift Certificate
🎥 Two Passes to MJR Theatres

Whether it’s date night or just time to treat yourself, Big Jim’s got your back!

🎟️ How to Enter:

Just fill out the form below for your chance to win. It’s that simple!

📅 One winner will be randomly selected each weekday, so enter now and check back often!

MJR
Buddys Pizza

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 9:00am on 6/16/25 and 11:59pm on 7/10/25, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select one (1) winner(s) each weekday Monday through Friday beginning on Monday June 23rd through Friday July 11th and upon verification, will receive a pair of MJR passes and a $25 Buddy's pizza Gift Certificate. The Approximate Retail Value (ARV) is $45. Up to fifteen (15) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

MoviesPizza
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
Best of Times
ContestsWin VIP Seats to WCSX Presents Styx, Kevin Cronin & Don Felder – Brotherhood of Rock at Pine Knob!!Ben Perez
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Tower of Power
ContestsWin tickets to see Tower of Power at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect