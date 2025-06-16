Elton John Announces ‘Live From The Rainbow Theatre’ Featuring Rare 1977 Shows

A new 13-track album hits stores July 25, preserving the magic of Elton John's six nights at London's Rainbow Theatre back in 1977. When John performed these live shows in Spring 1977, he had just finished an eight-month break.

"I'm delighted that Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper will be available for my fans to enjoy. It's an album I'm incredibly proud of, and listening back to it, I'm astounded by how great it sounds. The freedom I felt playing with just the two of us is something I will always remember," said John in a press release, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

These historic shows now make their first appearance on CD and streaming platforms. The concerts marked the start of a musical partnership with percussionist Ray Cooper that would stretch across 233 shows. Each night started with solo piano, and then Cooper stepped in for part two.

Live takes of "Roy Rogers," "Cage The Songbird," "Idol," and "I Feel Like A Bullet" shine on this release. CD buyers will also get a bonus track of "Goodbye." While vinyl fans got a sneak peek on Record Store Day 2025, this wider release packs in extra notes and more music from those nights.

The tracks pull from the eight albums released during his first decade of work. Just one song, 1970's "Border Song," hit the UK singles charts, and this new record has lots of deep cuts. These intimate shows at the Rainbow Theatre drew smaller crowds than his usual packed arenas.