Fact or Myth? You Can’t Swim After You Eating

Long time Fact or Myth that you can't swim till 30 mins after you eat something.

We’ve all heard the age-old advice: “Wait 30 minutes after eating before swimming.”

Mom was the usual suspect of this favorite line. This wisdom has been passed down through generations.

As parents, our foremost concern is always the safety and well-being of our children. However, have we ever taken a step back to consider if there is any truth to this widely accepted belief? Let’s delve into it and distinguish fact from fiction.

Fact or Myth?

Nearly 80% of people believe waiting after eating before swimming is crucial. This long-standing rule has stood the test of time, but where did it come from? Is it grounded in scientific fact?

There are two common reasons often cited for this myth:

Blood flow to muscles. The belief is that after eating, blood flow is concentrated around the stomach for digestion, leaving less available for muscle function, potentially leading to cramps. Digestion being hampered Some suggest that physical activity, like swimming, can interfere with the digestion process, causing discomfort or even posing a danger.

However, according to the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, no significant evidence supports these claims. They state, “There is no documented case in any medical literature connecting swimming after eating with drowning or significant health risks.”

It’s funny to think that despite updated science and medicine, some myths remain.

The culprit of the myth may be the Scouts, which published a manual in the early 1900s warning that swimming before a meal had been digested would result in cramps.

The Myth Debunked

If you or your kids have had a particularly large meal, it might be uncomfortable to swim right away. Waiting a bit can help avoid cramps or discomfort.

For optimal energy, aim to have a balanced meal with carbs and protein 2-3 hours before swimming. This provides sustained energy without feeling too full.

Non Silly Facts

scott randall

