Jason Kelce, a Coney, and the Power of the Nod in Waterford

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 14: ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce gives a thumbs-up prior to an NFL game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jason Kelce didn’t roll into Waterford, with a media entourage or a spotlight. He didn’t post a sponsored food review, or slap his name on a menu. He just walked into Bryan’s Neighborhood Coney like any hungry guy might on a weekday morning. And that’s what made it perfect.

Jason Kelce posted later:

“Found myself in Pontiac, Detroit this past Wednesday. I know the Dirty D is known for Coney Islands, and found this gem. Bryan’s Neighborhood Coney, and my goodness was this place awesome!”

No tags, no fanfare—just a man who’d discovered something authentic.

He continued:

“The pancakes were phenomenal, came with so much butter on them, there was residue on the plate.”

That’s not a Yelp line. That’s straight-up praise from someone who appreciated the realness of the experience. A man with a Super Bowl ring, freshly retired and still riding the edge of NFL celebrity, found joy in a little coney spot in Waterford.

But the best part? Nobody bothered him.

This is where The Nod comes in. It’s an unspoken Midwestern contract. We see you. We know who you are. But we’re not going to ruin your omelette.

Kelce added:

“You know I had to get a coney, and even had an omelette adorned with chili. Besides clogging my arteries in a very enjoyable way, this place had character, individuality, and a visible tank of what I’m assuming hot water visible from the counter.”

That’s the kind of detail only someone truly sitting and soaking it in would notice. The quote isn’t about celebrity. It’s about being present. And in the Midwest, when someone of that status walks into a hometown place and sits down, we nod. We don’t swarm.

In his words:

“Patrons often leave their favorite coffee mugs there to build the character even more. Not sure if the hot rod out front was a typical day or not, but that thing was dope as well.”

Jason Kelce gets it

Locals didn’t blow up his spot. No one stuck a phone in his face mid-bite. He got to experience Bryan’s the same way any Waterford native might. Coffee mugs left behind like small-town bookmarks. Pancakes so buttery, the plate tells a story.

He even noticed the people who make the place run:

“Our waitress had worked there 30+ years, Bryan himself was still cooking, beer belly, apron, and all.”

That’s it right there. The definition of character. And the perfect setting for someone like Kelce, who has spent a career surrounded by shouting fans and camera flashes, to enjoy a rare moment of normalcy.

Kelce ended his post with:

“10 out of 10 would recommend a stop in for real experience with real people.”

That’s what Waterford gave him. And it happened because everyone respected the moment. No one needed to prove they were there. They didn’t ask for a picture. They gave The Nod.

It’s a uniquely Midwestern move—offering acknowledgment without intrusion. A brief connection that says, “You're safe here.”

In some places, celebrities can’t breathe. In Waterford, they can have a Coney, a chili-covered omelette, and some damn good pancakes with no expectation but a smile and a refill.

Jason Kelce didn’t just eat breakfast at Bryan’s. He walked into a moment of community, and the town let him belong—even if just for the morning.

And if you ask the people who were there? They’ll tell you the same thing: yeah, we saw him. Yeah, we knew. And yeah—we gave him The Nod.