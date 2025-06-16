Ketchup on Eggs: Do You Do It?

Do you eat ketchup on eggs? is it only scrambled? What about Eggs that are sunny side up? Heinz is looking to normalize ketchup on eggs in their new campaign.

Heinz is adding labels that say "Breakfast Ketchup" to their bottles at 100 Waffle Houses around the United States in an effort to "normalize" ketchup on eggs. It's the same Heinz ketchup, just a new label.

Do You Eat Ketchup on Eggs?

According to Buzzfeed's survey "Do You Put Ketchup on the Same Foods as Everybody Else?" 28% of respondents said, "Yes." Personally, I would say, "No" to this question, but I know a lot of people who do. Even though I don't eat ketchup on my eggs, I definitely want ketchup on my hashbrowns. I think Breakfast ketchup is legit. But then do we need lunch and dinner ketchup? Let's not get crazy, friends.

Heinz is all in on this campaign. They are also making limited-edition ketchup bottles shaped like maple syrup bottles. In my opinion, this may be a bit much. If I was at a diner, talking, not paying enough attention, and I ended up with a bit of ketchup on my pancakes? Hell, no. I would have to cut off whatever pancake got ketchup on it. You gotta draw the line.

Heinz Ketchup on Eggs Commercial

According to Heinz, "Ketchup at breakfast should be the norm, not the exception." Personally, I feel like the video thumbnail is taunting me by stopping right before the ketchup hits the hashbrowns.

