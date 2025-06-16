Win VIP Seats to WCSX Presents Styx, Kevin Cronin & Don Felder – Brotherhood of Rock at Pine Knob!!

94.7 WCSX is turning up the volume this summer and giving you the chance to see Rock legends live—from VIP Pavilion seats. Enter now for your shot at a pair of pavilion seats to the Brotherhood of Rock Tour featuring Styx, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, and special guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, August 16th.

This isn’t just another show—it’s a night filled with powerhouse performances and the kind of hits that defined a generation. Picture yourself in prime seats under the stars, kicking back with cold drinks and singing along to classics like “Come Sail Away,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Renegade,” and “Hotel California.”

Styx and Kevin Cronin have shared the stage many times over the past 25 years, and their chemistry is undeniable. Now, they’re teaming up once again to bring you a live experience packed with pure rock energy. Add Don Felder into the mix—with his unmistakable guitar work from his time with the Eagles—and you’ve got a night of unforgettable music on deck.

And with VIP Pavilion seats, you won’t just hear the music—you’ll feel every note.

🎸 Styx, Kevin Cronin & Don Felder – Brotherhood of Rock Tour

📅 Saturday, August 16th at 6:45 p.m.

📍 Pine Knob Music Theatre- There is construction on I-75 towards Pine Knob, please plan accordingly!

🎟️ VIP Pavilion Seating – You and a guest

📲 Register To Win Below

Don't miss your chance to rock out in style. Enter below for your chance to win and make this summer one to remember!