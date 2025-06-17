Cheerful Cruisers Rev their Engines in Eastpointe

Hey WCSX, can you play something from my favorite band, The Cars?

With the recent passing of The Beach Boys sonic architect and founding front man Brian Wilson, the echoes of "Little Deuce Coupe", "Shut Down", and "In My Room" were heard all up and down Gratiot Avenue in the heart of Eastpointe over the weekend.

For the 26th year, the City of Eastpointe and the streets of Gratiot Avenue were filled with classic cars and cheerful cruisers and car enthusiast for the 26th Annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot.

The event which began in 1999, brought out thousands of Eastpointe residents and hundreds of Motor City cruisers showcasing some of the finest vehicles to ever cone off the assembly lines.

From hot rods to muscle cars to just plain cruisers, the Eastpointe Cruisin' Gratiot event had something to offer to everyone for all ages, and the gorgeous June weather makes for a fun day that feels like time goes by a little slower when the cars cruise down Gratiot.

What does the cruise do?

As exciting and enjoyable the cruise is for many, the Eastpointe Cruisin' Gratiot event has a purpose for those wondering. According to the cruises page:

"The purpose of Cruisin’ Gratiot is to organize an annual car cruise as a community event which is family friendly, highlights the city of Eastpointe, encourages visitors to patronize local businesses, and provides a forum for local charities to raise funds.

In addition to securing funding for the event from various major sponsors, Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot will donate proceeds to charitable organizations which focus on local needs."

As classic cars filled the parking lot of Eastpointe High School, classic rock fueled the soundtrack for this year's event as 94.7 WCSX joined in on the festivities. Screamin' Scott and morning show cohort Jenny Jenny rode along with the WCSX street team to get their motors running and give away plenty of car-tastic WCSX swag.

Screamin' Scott and 94.7 WCSX are no strangers when it comes to hanging out on the Eastside of Metro Detroit. As seen from last year's event; Gorgeous Cars Drive to Eastpointe for 25th Annual Cruise - 94.7 WCSX

Working together for the cruise

Like a supped up V8 engine, the Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot takes a lot of pieces and a little bit of grease to work together and move cohesively. A special thank you to the following Board Members:

Steve Upton, Jim Mischel, Diane Reece Seger, Sharon Upton, Paul Mastalanski, Ken Thiel, Kevin Rowley, Sheila Ulinski, Jim Mischel, and Tim Csokas. Additionally, special thank you to the Eastpointe Police, Fire, and EMS agents as well as Mayor of Eastpointe Michael Klinefelt.

94.7 WCSX is already marking our calendars for next year..