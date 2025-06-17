ContestsConcerts + Events
Cheerful Cruisers Rev their Engines in Eastpointe

Austin Zidar
With the recent passing of The Beach Boys sonic architect and founding front man Brian Wilson, the echoes of "Little Deuce Coupe", "Shut Down", and "In My Room" were heard all up and down Gratiot Avenue in the heart of Eastpointe over the weekend.

For the 26th year, the City of Eastpointe and the streets of Gratiot Avenue were filled with classic cars and cheerful cruisers and car enthusiast for the 26th Annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot.

The event which began in 1999, brought out thousands of Eastpointe residents and hundreds of Motor City cruisers showcasing some of the finest vehicles to ever cone off the assembly lines.

From hot rods to muscle cars to just plain cruisers, the Eastpointe Cruisin' Gratiot event had something to offer to everyone for all ages, and the gorgeous June weather makes for a fun day that feels like time goes by a little slower when the cars cruise down Gratiot.

What does the cruise do?

As exciting and enjoyable the cruise is for many, the Eastpointe Cruisin' Gratiot event has a purpose for those wondering. According to the cruises page:

"The purpose of Cruisin’ Gratiot is to organize an annual car cruise as a community event which is family friendly, highlights the city of Eastpointe, encourages visitors to patronize local businesses, and provides a forum for local charities to raise funds.

In addition to securing funding for the event from various major sponsors, Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot will donate proceeds to charitable organizations which focus on local needs."

As classic cars filled the parking lot of Eastpointe High School, classic rock fueled the soundtrack for this year's event as 94.7 WCSX joined in on the festivities. Screamin' Scott and morning show cohort Jenny Jenny rode along with the WCSX street team to get their motors running and give away plenty of car-tastic WCSX swag.

Screamin' Scott and 94.7 WCSX are no strangers when it comes to hanging out on the Eastside of Metro Detroit. As seen from last year's event; Gorgeous Cars Drive to Eastpointe for 25th Annual Cruise - 94.7 WCSX

Working together for the cruise

Like a supped up V8 engine, the Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot takes a lot of pieces and a little bit of grease to work together and move cohesively. A special thank you to the following Board Members:

Steve Upton, Jim Mischel, Diane Reece Seger, Sharon Upton, Paul Mastalanski, Ken Thiel, Kevin Rowley, Sheila Ulinski, Jim Mischel, and Tim Csokas. Additionally, special thank you to the Eastpointe Police, Fire, and EMS agents as well as Mayor of Eastpointe Michael Klinefelt.

94.7 WCSX is already marking our calendars for next year..

Jenny Jenny &amp; Screamin Scott 2025 Gratioit Cruise.
Screamin Scott & Jenny Jenny Rockin' Eastpointe and Cruisin' Gratiot.
eastpointe High school marquee with wcsx outdoor sign at the eastpointe gratiot cruise june 14th, 2025.
Cars and Classic rock go together like peanut butter and jelly.
ground shot of classic car
Let's lift up the hood and let the ponies run free.
Screamin Scott and Mayor of Eastpointe on stage at the 2025 Eastpointe Gratiot Cruise.
Time to take Mainstage at the 2025 Eastpointe Cruisin Gratiot.
Screamin' Scott and classic car owner.
A man of the people, Screamin' Scott loves to talk to everyone.
Screamin' Scott and listener wins station prizes.
Screamin' Scott has too many prizes to give away!
eastpointe organizer posing with wcsx lawn sign.
Excuse me sir, just where do you think you're going with that??
Screamin scott wcsx dj at 2025 gratiot eastpointe cruise
Look, up on the Eastside, It's a bird, It's a plane, NO ITS SCREAMIN' SCOTT!
lines of cars at Eastpointe High School for the 2025 Eastpointe Gratiot Cruise.
Start your engines and rev on down to Eastpointe High School.
wcsx listener poses with photo frame 2025.
This listener drove all the way from Canada just to rock with 94.7 WCSX and Eastpointe Cruisin' Gratiot.
Screamin' Scott riding along in a classic car.
You've heard of Eddie & the Cruisers, well how about Screamin' and the Burnouts.
lucky wcsx listener wins a prize 2025.
WINNER WINNER, Pierogi dinner, courtesy of Mrs. T's Pierogies.
Screamin' Scott polishing a bumper on a classic car.
Looks like Screamin' Scott went home and got his shine box.
WCSX at the 2025 Eastpointe Cruisin Gratiot event.
Now how does the song go, "Will have FUN, FUN, FUN, until daddy takes the T-Bird away."
2025eastpointeGratiotScreamin Scottwcsx
2025eastpointeGratiotScreamin Scottwcsx
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
