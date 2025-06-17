Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Pushes Back Against Retirement, Says Musicians Should ‘Die Onstage’

Metal guitar master Kirk Hammett of Metallica struck back at the idea of quitting music. "I don't believe in retirement. Retirement is something that's been forced onto people; I don't believe musicians are allowed to retire!" he told Metal Hammer.

At 62, the six-string wizard sees his craft as a lifelong mission, and he believes he has a duty to his audience. "The goal was to die onstage. This was the thinking of musicians of all musicians for the last century: because you've earned the right to be up there, you have to fulfill that responsibility to the very end."

Hammett's creative spark keeps blazing. He's crafted 767 fresh guitar parts for the next record. Meanwhile, studio time waits as the road calls first. "Playing music is a gift, a blessing, and a privilege. I love what I do and it's magic — it helps people. So I can't walk away from that,” he stated with conviction. The musician added that age doesn't reduce the impact of music. Metallica has been impressing their devoted fans for more than four decades.

Since joining in 1983, the axe-wielder has built up a stunning arsenal of 150 guitars. His latest work, a photo book titled The Collection: Kirk Hammett, hit shelves through Gibson Publishing this March. With nine years sober, Hammett stays fixed on his path. "Leaving Metallica is not an option. If I ever left Metallica, everyone in the world would remind me that I used to be in Metallica!" he confessed to The Telegraph.