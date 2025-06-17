Motown Museum Closing This Fall

The expansion of the Motown Museum is reaching it's final phase. The upgrades planned are beyond amazing. According to MLive, "The 50,000 sq. ft. expansion will feature interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theater, a state-of-the-art recording studio, an expanded retail experience, and community gathering spaces."

Here's a rundown of the project from when it was first announced a few years back:

Motown Museum Expansion

“It brings me real joy, and I am proud and humbled to know, that the inclusive legacy of Motown, and the most talented people who are so near and dear to my heart, will have their stories told in this new Museum.” Berry Gordy Jr., founder of The Motown Museum.

50,000 Square Feet and $75 Million

The crazy thing to me (and also wonderful), is that the houses will remain. All the houses on the block facing out onto Grand Blvd (Berry Gordy Jr. Boulevard), will remain. This 75 million dollar renovation all takes place in the backyards and faces out to the street behind.

The Hitsville House was the original Motown Records. It's a huge piece of history. Keeping it in tact is 100% the right thing to do. It's unconventional, but it's exactly what was needed to show proper respect to this magnificent piece of Motown history.

Fundraising has been very successful for this project. The Motown renovation is currently at 72 of the 75 million being poured into the museum.

When is the Museum Closing?

The Motown Museum will be closing in October. The projected time needed before reopening is a full year. You still have time to go visit before the renovation closing. You can plan your visit anytime through September. Be one of the last ones to see the old place and one of the first to see the new one!