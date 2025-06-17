ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Motown Museum Closing This Fall

The expansion of the Motown Museum is reaching it’s final phase. The upgrades planned are beyond amazing. According to MLive, “The 50,000 sq. ft. expansion will feature interactive exhibits, the…

Donielle Flynn
Motown Museum

Detroit, Michigan, May 7, 2023: The historic Motown Records Building, now Motown Museum.

WCSX scott randall

The expansion of the Motown Museum is reaching it's final phase. The upgrades planned are beyond amazing. According to MLive, "The 50,000 sq. ft. expansion will feature interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theater, a state-of-the-art recording studio, an expanded retail experience, and community gathering spaces."

Here's a rundown of the project from when it was first announced a few years back:

Motown Museum Expansion

“It brings me real joy, and I am proud and humbled to know, that the inclusive legacy of Motown, and the most talented people who are so near and dear to my heart, will have their stories told in this new Museum.” Berry Gordy Jr., founder of The Motown Museum.

50,000 Square Feet and $75 Million

The crazy thing to me (and also wonderful), is that the houses will remain. All the houses on the block facing out onto Grand Blvd (Berry Gordy Jr. Boulevard), will remain. This 75 million dollar renovation all takes place in the backyards and faces out to the street behind.

The Hitsville House was the original Motown Records. It's a huge piece of history. Keeping it in tact is 100% the right thing to do. It's unconventional, but it's exactly what was needed to show proper respect to this magnificent piece of Motown history.

Fundraising has been very successful for this project. The Motown renovation is currently at 72 of the 75 million being poured into the museum.

When is the Museum Closing?

The Motown Museum will be closing in October. The projected time needed before reopening is a full year. You still have time to go visit before the renovation closing. You can plan your visit anytime through September. Be one of the last ones to see the old place and one of the first to see the new one!

Plus they still have a ton of events going on including the summer series, Weekends on Rocket Plaza. The Tiny Porch Concerts are something I would really love to see.

Berry GordyMotownMuseum
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
Frank N Furter and his gruesome sidekicks pose at a photocall for the cult musical 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show', directed by Jim Sharman for 20th Century Fox. Cast members include Tim Curry, Patricia Quinn, Richard O'Brien and Little Nell Campbell.
Music5 Cult Classic Rock Films You Should BingeErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
REO Speedwagon Plays Final Concert in Hometown Champaign
MusicREO Speedwagon Plays Final Concert in Hometown ChampaignLaura Adkins
Metallica Rocks 80,000 Fans During Epic Five-Hour Show at NRG Stadium
MusicMetallica Rocks 80,000 Fans During Epic Five-Hour Show at NRG StadiumLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect