Sons Of Beatles Come Together To Release A Song

Sons Of Beatles have united to make music together, because, of course, they did. Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey joined forces with John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon and Paul McCartney's son James McCartney for the song "Rip Off," which Starkey, 59, shared a clip of on Instagram on Sunday, June 15

"Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon," James wrote on Instagram, announcing the song at the time. "With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."

Sean, 49, and James, 47, joined Starkey's supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos (which features Oasis bassist Andy Bell along with Shaun Ryder and Mark Berry of Happy Mondays) to provide vocals. "Rip Off" is a genre-bending rock song with elements reminiscent of the Fab Four's sound but very much their own group.

This is the first time that three of The Beatles' children have come together to work on music.

Does It Sound Like The Beatles?

Sure the critics will be quick to pounce and pull it to pieces in a review. To this reporter, its not too bad.

In an interview with the Telegraph UK published on June 13, Starkey, who was born during Ringo's first marriage to Maureen Starkey, said that despite the musical background of some members, his group isn't like The Beatles.

What About The Quiet Beatle's Son Dahni Harrison?

Dhani Harrison is creating a legacy of inventive and innovative music on his own path . Being the rising son of the “quiet Beatle,” George Harrison, Dhani Harrison is a musician in his own right and has released several albums over the years both in his work as a solo artist and with the bands Thenewno2 and Fistful of Mercy.

Dahni had no part of working with the other Beatles Sons on this project. Dhani Harrison is amazing. I also like Julian Lennon's work.

Dahni Harrison is currently on tour