Sons Of Beatles Come Together To Release A Song

Sons Of Beatles have united to make music together, because, of course, they did.

Screamin' Scott
which Starkey, 59, shared a clip of on Instagram on Sunday, June 15

"Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon," James wrote on Instagram, announcing the song at the time. "With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."

The Sons Of Beatles, Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey joined forces with John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon and Paul McCartney's son James McCartney for the song "Rip Off," which Starkey, 59, shared a clip of on Instagram on Sunday, June 15.

Sean, 49, and James, 47, joined Starkey's supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos (which features Oasis bassist Andy Bell along with Shaun Ryder and Mark Berry of Happy Mondays) to provide vocals. "Rip Off" is a genre-bending rock song with elements reminiscent of the Fab Four's sound but very much their own group.

This is the first time that three of The Beatles' children have come together to work on music.

Does It Sound Like The Beatles?

Sure the critics will be quick to pounce and pull it to pieces in a review. To this reporter, its not too bad.

In an interview with the Telegraph UK published on June 13, Starkey, who was born during Ringo's first marriage to Maureen Starkey, said that despite the musical background of some members, his group isn't like The Beatles.

What About The Quiet Beatle's Son Dahni Harrison?

Dhani Harrison is creating a legacy of inventive and innovative music on his own path . Being the rising son of the “quiet Beatle,” George Harrison, Dhani Harrison is a musician in his own right and has released several albums over the years both in his work as a solo artist and with the bands Thenewno2 and Fistful of Mercy.

Dahni had no part of working with the other Beatles Sons on this project. Dhani Harrison is amazing. I also like Julian Lennon's work.

Dahni Harrison is currently on tour

Catch Dhani Harrison on the road this Summer, including Harrison's debut at Glastonbury 2025 and as the special guest for the final-ever Jeff Lynne's ELO shows.

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
